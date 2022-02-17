The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook time: When are the ring walks for this weekend’s fight?
All you need to know about the main event and undercard
Amir Khan and Kell Brook will finally settle their rivalry this weekend after years of trading insults, with the Britons set to headline a card at Manchester Arena.
The grudge match this Saturday will likely mark the last big bout for each man, with both fighters entering the contest at 35 years old.
Former light welterweight champion Khan (34-5, 21 knockouts) and ex-welterweight title holder Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) will meet in a catchweight bout, with the latter having said ahead of the fight: “The fans have been waiting too long, I’ve been waiting too long. I’m more than ready to show the world that I’m the best.
“After this fight, Amir will be a mere memory.”
Here’s all you need to know about the veterans’ fight.
When is it?
The fight will take place on Saturday 19 February at Manchester Arena.
The main card is expected to begin at approximately 6pm GMT, with the ring walks for the main event expected at around 10pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
The fight will air live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK at a cost of £19.95.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live.
Odds
Khan – 11/8
Brook – 4/7
Draw – 18/1
Full card
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook (catchweight –149lbs)
Natasha Jonas vs Chris Namus (WBO world super welterweight title)
Charlie Schofield vs Germaine Brown (English super middleweight title)
Bradley Rea vs Craig McCarthy (middleweight)
Frazer Clarke vs TBA (heavyweight)
Viddal Riley vs Willbeforce Shihepo (cruiserweight)
Adam Azim vs Jordan Ellison (lightweight)
Hassan Azim vs MJ Hall (welterweight)
Abdul Khan vs Ricky Starkey (lightweight)
Ibrahim Nadim vs Taka Bembere (super featherweight)
