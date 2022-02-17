Khan vs Brook press conference LIVE: Latest updates as rivals speak ahead of fight
The British pair will compete in a long-awaited grudge match in Manchester on Saturday
After more than a decade of waiting, Amir Khan and Kell Brook’s grudge match is just days away.
The British pair will finally go head-to-head in the ring on Saturday, when they headline at the Manchester Arena. The 35-year-olds will square off in a 149lbs catchweight bout that will bring down the curtain on their rivalry and potentially the career of one of these fighters – if not both. Khan (34-5, 21 knockouts) has not competed in almost three years, having stopped Billy Dib in July 2019, while Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) last fought in November 2020, when he was TKOed by Terence Crawford.
Crawford holds a win over each of this Saturday’s main-eventers and has been helping Khan to prepare for this bout. Khan, for his part, said this week: We’ve trained so hard, I’ve never trained this hard in my life – training in the mountains, there was never a day that I [took it] easy.” Brook said: “I truly believe that I end this fight by knockout. It’s stupid of a fighter to go out looking for a knockout, but I believe if I’m 100 per cent – which I am – that the shot will just come off.”
Khan and Brook will go face-to-face at a press conference in Manchester today. Follow live updates below.
Khan vs Brook press conference
Clarke: “You only get one chance at your pro debut, these are memories for life, so I’m taking it very seriously but am enjoying it.”
Khan vs Brook press conference
Clarke: “There’s always going to be pressure coming from an Olympic background and being around for so long, but it’s nice to see familiar faces, I feel quite comfortable.
“There is the pressure, but I’m not thinking about it. I’ve been in the gym since we got back from Tokyo and went straight back with the learning, because I know that I’ve got to change, got to adapt and I need to improve.”
Khan vs Brook press conference
Frazer Clarke makes his pro debut after his medal-winning campaign for Team GB at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics.
The heavyweight said: “I’ve been thinking about this moment for a long time, it feels good to be on this side of things rather than down there and making sure you cameramen aren’t arguing over space when I was doing security.
“I’m so excited to be here, to be on such a big card. I’m made up.
Khan vs Brook press conference
Britain’s Natasha Jonas takes on Uruguayan Chris Namus on Saturday, with the vacant WBO super-welterweight title on the line.
Jonas: “I wouldn’t have moaned and complained for that long if I didn’t believe in myself, regardless of the weight jump.
“There’s a lot of science that’s gone into this as well as my meticulous training.
“People don’t see the sacrifices that every athlete puts into camp.”
Khan vs Brook press conference
The undercard fighters have taken to the stage and will speak before Amir Khan and Kell Brook arrive.
Khan vs Brook press conference
After more than a decade of waiting, Amir Khan and Kell Brook’s grudge match is just days away.
The British pair will finally go head-to-head in the ring on Saturday, when they headline at the Manchester Arena. The 35-year-olds will square off in a 149lbs catchweight bout that will bring down the curtain on their rivalry and potentially the career of one of these fighters – if not both. Khan (34-5, 21 knockouts) has not competed in almost three years, having stopped Billy Dib in July 2019, while Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) last fought in November 2020, when he was TKOed by Terence Crawford.
Crawford holds a win over each of this Saturday’s main-eventers and has been helping Khan to prepare for this bout. Khan, for his part, said this week: We’ve trained so hard, I’ve never trained this hard in my life – training in the mountains, there was never a day that I [took it] easy.” Brook said: “I truly believe that I end this fight by knockout. It’s stupid of a fighter to go out looking for a knockout, but I believe if I’m 100 per cent – which I am – that the shot will just come off.”
Khan and Brook will go face-to-face at a press conference in Manchester today.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies