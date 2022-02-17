Amir Khan and Kell Brook go head-to-head this weekend (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

After more than a decade of waiting, Amir Khan and Kell Brook’s grudge match is just days away.

The British pair will finally go head-to-head in the ring on Saturday, when they headline at the Manchester Arena. The 35-year-olds will square off in a 149lbs catchweight bout that will bring down the curtain on their rivalry and potentially the career of one of these fighters – if not both. Khan (34-5, 21 knockouts) has not competed in almost three years, having stopped Billy Dib in July 2019, while Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) last fought in November 2020, when he was TKOed by Terence Crawford.

Crawford holds a win over each of this Saturday’s main-eventers and has been helping Khan to prepare for this bout. Khan, for his part, said this week: We’ve trained so hard, I’ve never trained this hard in my life – training in the mountains, there was never a day that I [took it] easy.” Brook said: “I truly believe that I end this fight by knockout. It’s stupid of a fighter to go out looking for a knockout, but I believe if I’m 100 per cent – which I am – that the shot will just come off.”

Khan and Brook will go face-to-face at a press conference in Manchester today. Follow live updates below.