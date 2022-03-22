Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
All you need to know about the main event and undercard
This Saturday night, a rematch five years in the making sees Kiko Martinez take on Josh Warrington in hostile territory.
In 2017, the First Direct Arena in Leeds was the scene of Warrington’s controversial hometown victory over Martinez, whom the “Leeds Warrior” outpointed over 12 rounds.
Now, the pair return to the same venue as Martinez looks to exact revenge, putting his IBF featherweight title on the line in the process.
Warrington (30-1-1, 7 knockouts) was unbeaten in 30 fights before losing to Mauricio Lara last February and drawing with the Mexican in September. Martinez (43-10-2, 30 KOs), meanwhile, is seeking a third straight win with this first defence of the title that he took from Kid Galahad in November.
Here’s all you need to know about the fight.We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
When is it?
The fight will take place on Saturday 26 March at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.
The main card is due to begin at 7pm GMT, with ring walks for the main event expected to take place at approximately 10.30pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
Streaming platform DAZN will air the event live.
DAZN is available for £7.99 per month.
Odds
Martinez: 10/3
Draw: 20/1
Warrington: 1/5
Via Betfair.
Full card
Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington 2 (IBF featherweight title)
Maxi Hughes vs Ryan Walsh (IBO lightweight title)
Maria Cecilia Roman vs Ebanie Bridges (IBF women’s bantamweight title)
Dalton Smith vs Ray Moylette (super-lightweight)
Calum French vs TBC
Mali Wright vs TBC
Cory O’Regan vs TBC
Skye Nicolson vs TBC
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies