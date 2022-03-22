This Saturday night, a rematch five years in the making sees Kiko Martinez take on Josh Warrington in hostile territory.

In 2017, the First Direct Arena in Leeds was the scene of Warrington’s controversial hometown victory over Martinez, whom the “Leeds Warrior” outpointed over 12 rounds.

Now, the pair return to the same venue as Martinez looks to exact revenge, putting his IBF featherweight title on the line in the process.

Warrington (30-1-1, 7 knockouts) was unbeaten in 30 fights before losing to Mauricio Lara last February and drawing with the Mexican in September. Martinez (43-10-2, 30 KOs), meanwhile, is seeking a third straight win with this first defence of the title that he took from Kid Galahad in November.

Here's all you need to know about the fight.

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 26 March at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

The main card is due to begin at 7pm GMT, with ring walks for the main event expected to take place at approximately 10.30pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Streaming platform DAZN will air the event live.

DAZN is available for £7.99 per month.

Odds

Josh Warrington will step out in front of a home crowd once more (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Martinez: 10/3

Draw: 20/1

Warrington: 1/5

Via Betfair.

Full card

Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington 2 (IBF featherweight title)

Maxi Hughes vs Ryan Walsh (IBO lightweight title)

Maria Cecilia Roman vs Ebanie Bridges (IBF women’s bantamweight title)

Dalton Smith vs Ray Moylette (super-lightweight)

Calum French vs TBC

Mali Wright vs TBC

Cory O’Regan vs TBC

Skye Nicolson vs TBC