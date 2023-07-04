KSI vs Tommy Fury ‘very close’ to being agreed, says promoter

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A boxing match between KSI and Tommy Fury is ‘very close’ to being agreed, per promoter Kalle Sauerland.

KSI last fought in May, knocking out Joe Fournier with a controversial elbow that led the YouTube star’s win to be overturned. Meanwhile, Fury – half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson – most recently competed in February, outpointing Jake Paul.

KSI, 30, and Fury, 24, faced off in the ring after the former’s fight with Fournier, and a bout between the Britons is edging closer.

“CONFIRMED: weights agreed today for @KSI v @tommytntfury... very close now!” Sauerland wrote on Twitter on Monday (3 July).

KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) has only fought once professionally, beating Logan Paul on points in 2019 after fighting the American to a draw in a 2018 amateur bout. He has fought several times in exhibition contests, however, including against businessman and ex-boxer Fournier in May.

Meanwhile, Fury is 9-0 as a professional with four knockout wins. In his most recent fight, he was dropped late by Jake Paul but beat the YouTuber via split decision.