Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

KSI vs Tommy Fury ‘very close’ to being agreed, says promoter

YouTuber KSI and Fury – half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson – teased a fight in May

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 04 July 2023 10:04
Comments
KSI and Logan Paul pelted with Prime bottles during event

A boxing match between KSI and Tommy Fury is ‘very close’ to being agreed, per promoter Kalle Sauerland.

KSI last fought in May, knocking out Joe Fournier with a controversial elbow that led the YouTube star’s win to be overturned. Meanwhile, Fury – half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson – most recently competed in February, outpointing Jake Paul.

KSI, 30, and Fury, 24, faced off in the ring after the former’s fight with Fournier, and a bout between the Britons is edging closer.

“CONFIRMED: weights agreed today for @KSI v @tommytntfury... very close now!” Sauerland wrote on Twitter on Monday (3 July).

KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) has only fought once professionally, beating Logan Paul on points in 2019 after fighting the American to a draw in a 2018 amateur bout. He has fought several times in exhibition contests, however, including against businessman and ex-boxer Fournier in May.

Recommended

Meanwhile, Fury is 9-0 as a professional with four knockout wins. In his most recent fight, he was dropped late by Jake Paul but beat the YouTuber via split decision.

Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in