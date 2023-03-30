KSI and Tommy Fury in talks to fight, says John Fury

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tommy Fury’s next fight could come against KSI, according to the former’s father John.

Tommy Fury, 23, last fought in February, beating YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on points in Saudi Arabia.

That result kept the Briton unbeaten as a professional, and now the half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson could be in line to face another YouTube star.

KSI is one of the most popular social-media stars in Britain and has enjoyed a successful venture in boxing over the last few years. The 29-year-old is unbeaten and has also begun promoting with his ‘Misfits Boxing’ events.

“I have been in talks with [promoters] the Sauerland brothers about a possible match-up with their man KSI,” John Fury told the Mirror on Thursday (30 March).

“I had a meeting with them the other day and it went well. Let’s see what happens. I am still waiting to hear from them, but they did text me the other day saying they are really busy and they are on it.

“If it can be done, we will do it. Whoever else wants to box Tommy, ring the number and get in touch. I don’t deal with the Jake Paul rematch, I am on a rest period and I have just left that to my lawyer.”

KSI is already scheduled to fight in May, however, when he is set to box Joe Fournier.

Tommy Fury is also known for his time as a contestant on the reality television show Love Island.

The Briton was twice due to box American Paul before their fight finally took place in February. The bout fell through in 2021 and 2022, before their rivalry was settled when Fury beat Paul, 26, via split decision in Saudi Arabia.