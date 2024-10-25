Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Lawrence Okolie has signed with Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions, following his bitter split from Eddie Hearn and Matchroom in late 2022.

Okolie hit out at Hearn after parting ways with the promoter, calling the Matchroom chief “malicious, bitter and jealous”, before fighting under Boxxer and Ben Shalom for three bouts.

And while Okolie said this year that he wants to get back on good terms with Hearn, the former cruiserweight and bridgerweight champion has signed with Hearn’s rival Warren.

The news comes as Okolie, 31, targets a move to heavyweight. The Briton previously held the WBO cruiserweight title before losing it to Chris Billam-Smith in 2023, and he won the WBC bridgerweight belt in May before vacating it this month.

“There is only one place,” Okolie said in a press release on Friday (25 October). “If you are a heavyweight in Britain or the world, it is the Warrens. They’ve got the best up-and-coming heavyweights, the best current heavyweights, and the best who are on their way out.

“So, it is the place to be for me. It has gone through different phases in my career, and I needed to find a home that would cater for this next period, right to the end of my career – which is the heavyweight dream of being a three-weight world champion.

“I am a natural for the weight, right from being on the GB team. I have been struggling with making weight but, when you have success, you keep on pushing it. I even had to come down to make bridgerweight, so I knew it was time to go up.”

Warren added: “Lawrence possesses all the attributes to make a big impact at heavyweight, and he will relish being released of the burden of cutting weight, allowing his natural talent and power to shine through.

Lawrence Okolie during his world-title fight with Chris Billam-Smith in 2023 ( Getty Images )

“There are so many exciting fights and options out there for Lawrence, and I am so looking forward to getting him started again.”

Warren, 72, promotes numerous top heavyweights, including Tyson Fury, IBF champion Daniel Dubois, Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang.

Queensberry also recently signed British heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley, who scored a devastating first-round knockout of Frazer Clarke this month.