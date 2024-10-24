Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



During this conversation with Jack Catterall, one word – one feeling – comes up time and again. See if you can spot it.

It’s there several times when he discusses the setbacks of the last two-and-a-half-years: the infamously controversial decision loss to Josh Taylor in February 2022; the Taylor injury that delayed that fight, and the two that delayed the already-overdue rematch this year; and finally Catterall’s own injury, which postponed his upcoming bout against Regis Prograis.

“I had that period where I’d been inactive, kept out of the ring,” Catterall tells The Independent from Manchester, where he will headline against Prograis on Saturday. “I’m very grateful and fortunate that these last two years I’ve been busy. And I’ve been on the receiving end of it when a fight’s been pushed back. These things happen, we can only control what we can control: being in the gym, being consistent.

“When something else happens, you’ve just got to roll with it. I’m very grateful that the show got rescheduled as soon as it did [after the postponement in August]. When I look back on these periods of inactivity, I was always fit and training, so part of me wishes we could’ve had this part of my career a couple of years before, maybe, because it is frustrating.

“But at the same time, I’ve got to be realistic, I’ve got to be grateful for what I do have. It’s a mix of emotions really, but definitely no regrets. Everything happens for a reason, and I believe I’m where I’m meant to be.”

The key word arises again as Catterall discusses the growing appreciation of him in the boxing community. It’s a respect that was afforded to the Chorley fighter when he was denied ownership of the undisputed super-lightweight titles, after that first clash with Taylor, and it’s a respect that has only grown since, following his wins over Darragh Foley, Jorge Linares and Taylor in May’s long-awaited rematch.

open image in gallery Jack Catterall was a unanimous-decision winner against Josh Taylor in May ( PA Wire )

“I wouldn’t say people’s opinions matter to me, but I feel like I’m coming of age, I’m getting the recognition for the fights I’ve had and what I’ve done,” says Catterall, 31. “I’m very grateful, the support keeps growing. This will be my third headline fight within 12 months: Liverpool, Leeds, now Manchester. You’ve got to take time, sit back, and realise what you’re doing and be grateful for it.”

So, ‘grateful’ is the word defining Catterall as he finally enters a new chapter – one free of Taylor. After losing to the Scot in Glasgow courtesy of inexcusable scorecards, and twice seeing the rematch delayed, Catterall finally secured vengeance in May. The fight was enthralling. Catterall was again too slick for Taylor, but the latter surged in moments to add jeopardy for his rival.

After 12 rounds of trademark Catterall boxing – surgical shots in fluid combos – he got his reward, which he soundtracked with a short roar, before tearfully collapsing into the arms of his manager, Sam Jones.

“It was more about the two years of being stopped in the street, in the gyms, up and down the country, around the world,” Catterall explains. “People asking me: ‘When are we getting this rematch?’ It was like the final nail in the coffin, the finishing of the chapter.

open image in gallery Catterall and his team celebrate victory over Taylor ( Getty Images )

“It was a big feeling of relief when the final bell went. I was confident that I’d done it. I say that, but I was confident the first time around! Once the scorecards were read, it was a euphoric moment. It was special.”

Talk swiftly turned to a world-title shot, with a fight against American Prograis – a fellow southpaw – also mentioned.

“The fight got locked in pretty quick,” Catterall says. “We’d have loved to have boxed for a world title, but my understanding is: the positioning of the champions and their mandatories [meant] the timing wasn’t right. I didn’t want to wait until 2025 and just have one fight this year.

“Regis finds himself losing the title [to Devin Haney] in December last year, without a fight, and eager to get back to title level. So, I think we both said ‘yeah’ pretty much straight away.

“He’s had a lot of fights, he’s a couple of years older than me, so he’s definitely got that ring craft. He’s got a lot of knockouts, which suggests he carries a lot of power. Obviously he’s a two-time WBC world champion, so it goes without saying that he’s one of the top fighters in the division.”

open image in gallery Catterall (29-1, 13 KOs) training for his fight with Regis Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs) ( Getty Images )

A win over Prograis, 35, would likely secure the world-title fight that “El Gato” is eyeing.

“You’ve got a lot of great champions in my division,” Catterall says, “but the names that stick out for me are Teofimo Lopez and Liam Paro. Two great fighters, who you would say are probably No 1 and No 2 in the division, so they’re the fights that I want.”

At long last, Catterall is closing in on what he really wants.