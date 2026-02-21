The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington 2 live: Start time, undercard, fight updates and results tonight
Warrington ventures into a hostile Nottingham Arena, over two years after he was stopped by Wood
Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington will clash again tonight, over two years after their gripping first fight – and fans are expecting another thrilling showdown.
In October 2023, Warrington (32-4-1, 8 KOs) was leading on all three judges’ scorecards when Wood (28-4, 17 KOs) produced a knockout out of nowhere, as he has done on so many occasions.
By finishing Warrington in the seventh round – despite the beaten “Leeds Warrior” protesting the stoppage – Wood retained the WBA featherweight title. And now, over two years on, the former world champions will square off at super-featherweight, in front of a pro-Wood crowd in Nottingham.
Can 35-year-old Warrington get over the line, as he failed to do after his strong start to the first fight? Or will Wood, 37, hand his rival another bitter defeat?
Follow live updates and results from Wood vs Warrington 2 and the undercard fights, below.
Sandy Ryan seeks vacant world title in Zamora clash
Round one
Big overhand misses for Zamora, and Ryan uses some decent head movement to set up a well-timed jab.
Zamora continues to press forward, and now she sees a wide left hook blocked.
A period of clinching ensues, before Ryan covers up as Zamora attacks the body on both sides.
Ryan holds her opponent again late in the round, as Zamora pours on more pressure.
Quick start from Zamora.
Sandy Ryan seeks vacant world title in Zamora clash
Sandy Ryan is in action now, as she boxes Karla Ramos Zamora for the vacant WBC super-lightweight title!
First bell sounds, as Ryan seeks to add to her past success as WBO welter champ.
Watch: Leo Atang stays unbeaten with first-minute KO
Well, he took 62 seconds if you go to when the clock officially stopped...
Atang, a promising heavyweight prospect, is now 4-0.
Wood vs Warrington 2 early undercard results
A few early undercard results are in the books already:
Joe Howarth def. Dan Booth via decision
Molly McCann def. Beata Dudek via decision
Leo Atang def. Dan Garber via first-round TKO
Tiah-Mai Ayton def. Catherine Tacone Ramos via decision
Wood vs Warrington 2 main card in full
Subject to VERY late changes, here’s how the main card looks tonight (‘C’ denotes champion):
Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington – super-featherweight
Ishmael Davis (C) vs Bilal Fawaz – British and Commonwealth super-welterweight titles
Dave Allen vs Karim Berredjem – heavyweight
Sandy Ryan vs Karla Ramos Zamora – vacant WBC women’s super-lightweight title
How to watch Wood vs Warrington 2 tonight
Wood vs Warrington 2 will stream live exclusively on DAZN worldwide. You can purchase a DAZN subscription here, with plans starting at £15.99 per month.
Tonight’s event is being promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom, who extended their deal with DAZN this week – for another five years.
Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom announces new DAZN streaming deal
What time does main event start tonight?
Wood vs Warrington 2 take places at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham tonight.
The main card just got started, and main-event ring walks are expected at around 10pm GMT.
Welcome to our live coverage of Wood vs Warrington 2!
Follow live updates and results from Wood vs Warrington 2 and the undercard fights, right here.
