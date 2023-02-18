✕ Close Jake Paul says people don't think he's a 'real person' ahead of Tommy Fury fight

Leigh Wood fights Mauricio Lara in a main-event bout at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena tonight, as the hometown fighter defends the WBA featherweight title against the Mexican challenger.

Wood last fought in March at the same venue, as he retained the belt with a 12th-round knockout of Michael Conlan – a KO-of-the-year contender that came after the 34-year-old recovered from a knockdown and fought from behind on the scorecards. It was a third straight stoppage win for the Briton, who improved his record to 26-2 (16 KOs) in the process.

Meanwhile, Lara (25-2-1, 18 KOs) most recently competed in October, stopping Jose Sanmartin in the third round in Mexico City. The result marked the 24-year-old’s second consecutive third-round victory, and he will be seeking another early finish as he enters hostile territory this evening.

Follow live updates from Wood vs Lara and the entire undercard in Nottingham.