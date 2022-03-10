The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan time: When are the ring walks for this weekend’s fight?
All you need to know about the main event and undercard
Leigh Wood will step out in front of a home crowd on Saturday night as he defends his WBA featherweight title against Ireland’s Michael Conlan in Nottingham.
The main event marks Wood’s first defence of the belt he won from Can Xu last July, while the unbeaten Conlan (16-0, 8 KOs) picked up the interim title by outpointing TJ Doheny in August.
Wood (25-2, 15 KOs) enters this bout on a two-fight win streak, having last tasted defeat in 2020, when he lost a majority decision to James Dickens. Both of his recent wins were secured via TKO, though, so the 33-year-old will come into this weekend’s clash high on confidence.
Conlan, 30 will represent a tough test for Wood, however, as the Olympic bronze medalist looks to win the biggest title of his pro career.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's card.
When is it?
The fights will take place on Saturday 12 March at the Nottingham Arena.
The main card is set to begin at 7pm GMT, with the ring walks for the main event expected to take place at approximately 10pm.
How can I watch it?
The fights will be streamed live on DAZN.
The subscription service is available for £7.99 per month.
Odds
Wood – 7/5
Conlan – 8/15
Draw – 20/1
Full card
Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan (WBA featherweight title)
Gary Cully vs Miguel Vazquez (lightweight)
Terri Harper vs Yamila Belen Abellaneda (women’s lightweight)
Caoimhin Agyarko vs Juan Carlos Rubio (middleweight)
Sandy Ryan vs Erica Anabella Farias (super-lightweight)
Thomas Whittaker Hart vs Simon Krebs (light-heavyweight)
Thomas Carty vs Michal Boloz (heavyweight)
Nico Leivars vs Jose Hernandez (featherweight)
