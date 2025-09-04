Lennox Lewis explains why Moses Itauma should stay away from Oleksandr Usyk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s last undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis has urged Moses Itauma to remain patient and avoid fighting Oleksandr Usyk.

Boxing’s kingmaker Turki Alalashikh is keen on making a bout between Itauma and Usyk, having posted on social media that he would like to see the matchup after the Ukrainian great beat Daniel Dubois in July.

Shortly after defeating veteran Dillian Whyte last month, Itauma revealed he would be game to fight the heavyweight ruler, but Lewis has warned the prospect to steer clear for now.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Lewis stated: “Way too soon. You know, it’s better to wait. Wait until he retires. I mean, he’s not going to stay around too long. I’m talking Oleksandr Usyk, and then take your shot.

“I mean there’s no use doing it right now. Right now you’re learning. You’re learning everything, and you have to wait for the right time.”

Lewis did not fight for a world title until his 23rd bout, four years into his professional career. He in fact earned his first championship outside the ring, when he was promoted by the World Boxing Council (WBC) from no.1 contender to full champion after Riddick Bowe refused to fight Lewis in 1992.

Lewis would not become undisputed at heavyweight until 1999 after briefly losing control of his WBC belt and taking two attempts to prise the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Association (WBA) straps off Evander Holyfield.

Itauma is 13 bouts into his professional career, having won 11 by way of knockout. He made his paid debut at 18, whilst in comparison, Lewis attended two Olympics and left the amateurs at age 23.

With Itauma ranked at number one by both the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) and WBA, Lewis believes the 20-year-old should wait for the belts to fracture, rather than take on undisputed champ Usyk.

“You can never be rushed,” Lewis added.

“If you rush, you know, you’re going to do a bad result for your career. So it’s better to take your time and take it when it’s there, when it’s ready, when you’re ready.”

Despite the desires of both Alalshikh and Itauma to face Usyk, it appears the contender’s immediate camp are focusing on other fights first. Itauma’s promoter, Queensberry head honcho Frank Warren, has intimated that the Brit could face Croatian Filip Hrgovic before the end of the year.

According to Warren, that fight hinges on whether Hrgovic recovers from a cut sustained during his win over David Adeleye on the undercard of Itauma’s victory over Whyte last month.

