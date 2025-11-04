Matchroom confirms Ghana show but Anthony Joshua return must wait

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matchroom has confirmed its first boxing event in Africa, as the promotion heads to Ghana in December.

On 20 December, Matchroom will host a fight card in the Ghanaian capital of Accra, with Dan Azeez facing Craig “Spider” Richards in a light-heavyweight main event.

Azeez, 36, and Richards, 35, both represent Britain, but Azeez has Nigerian roots. In October, Azeez fought in Lagos, Nigeria, and stopped Sulaimon Adeosun in four rounds.

Meanwhile, Richards last boxed in March, taking out Padraig McCrory in eight rounds.

Also competing on the 20 December card will be English teenage heavyweight Leo Atang, and Indian super-welterweight Nishant Dev – who represented his nation at the 2024 Olympics. Meanwhile, numerous African fighters will be in action, including several from Ghana itself.

However, absent will be Anthony Joshua, who continues to dream of fighting in Africa.

The Briton, who has Nigerian roots, has long made clear his desire to box in Africa, but “AJ” will have to wait for the time being.

That was expected, though, with Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn saying the 20 December event might serve as a test, to see if a 2026 card in Africa featuring Joshua is possible.

Until then, it is not off the table that Joshua, a former two-time heavyweight champion, could compete before the end of 2025.

Hearn continues to tease a potential outing for the 36-year-old, although opportunities are running out. Matchroom only has a few events left this year, including Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn 2 in London on 15 November.

Hearn said of the 20 December show in Ghana: “We know the passion of the African fight fans is right up there with the most fervent in the world. It promises to be a very special evening in Accra.”

Azeez added: “This fight marks a significant moment for me – two talented boxers from South London taking their rivalry to the motherland. I see this as more than just a contest; it’s a celebration of heritage, hard work, and how far South London boxing has come on the global stage.”