Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Matchroom vs Queensberry: 5 vs 5 card as Eddie Hearn’s boxers face Frank Warren’s

Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang is among the intriguing bouts, while Dmitry Bivol will also be in action

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 28 May 2024 12:05
Comments
Close
Oleksandr Usyk details sacrifices made to prepare for victorious Tyson Fury fight

Five of Eddie Hearn’s boxers will fight five of Frank Warren’s this weekend, in a unique event pitting Matchroom against Queensberry.

Promoters Hearn and Warren have become colleagues of sorts in recent months, working together on numerous cards in Saudi Arabia. But in the Gulf state this weekend, the pair will be rivals once again.

Hearn has named Deontay Wilder and Filip Hrgovic on Team Matchroom, while Zhilei Zhang and Daniel Dubois will represent Queensberry, and among the other bouts in Riyadh will be a featherweight title fight between Raymond Ford and Nick Ball.

The outlier on the card will be Dmitry Bivol’s title defence against Malik Zinad; the light-heavyweight champion was set for an undisputed clash with Artur Beterbiev, but that long-awaited fight has been delayed due to an injury to Beterbiev.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Recommended

When is the event?

The 5 vs 5 event will take place on Saturday 1 June at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The card is due to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT / 1pm CT / 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected at 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT / 4.30pm CT / 5.30pm ET). It is as yet unclear whether Wilder vs Zhang or Bivol vs Zinad will headline the event.

How can I watch it?

The event will stream worldwide on DAZN pay-per-view. In the UK, the pay-per-view will cost £21.99 for new subscribers and £20.99 for existing customers. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £9.99 a month.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Full card (subject to change)

Deontay Wilder and opponent Zhilei Zhang are both aiming to bounce back from losses to Joseph Parker
Deontay Wilder and opponent Zhilei Zhang are both aiming to bounce back from losses to Joseph Parker (Getty Images)

Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang (heavyweight)

Dmitry Bivol (C) vs Malik Zinad (WBA light-heavyweight title)

Filip Hrgovic vs Daniel Dubois (heavyweight)

Raymond Ford (C) vs Nick Ball (WBA featherweight title)

Austin “Ammo” Williams vs Hamzah Sheeraz (middleweight)

Craig “Spider” Richards vs Willy Hutchinson (light-heavyweight)

Selected odds

Wilder – 5/4; Zhang – 4/6; Draw – 16/1

Hrgovic – 2/5; Dubois – 2/1; Draw – 16/1

Bivol – 1/33; Zinad – 11/1; Draw – 20/1

Via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in