Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner collide in a super-featherweight unification bout on the undercard of Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall.

The bad blood between the two world champions adds extra spice to a historic night for women’s boxing at The O2 in London.

The winner will catapult up the pound-for-pound rankings and position themselves for a mega payday and monster fight up a weight class against undisputed champion Katie Taylor. The pair shoved and kicked out at each other at the weigh-in, but any antics outside the ring and trash talk will matter little when that first bell rings.

“I didn’t have any arms because I had three belts, so I used my leg,” Mayer told Sky Sports. “All this talk about struggling to make weight is a reflection of what’s going on with this girl. She spends too much time in the weight room, she’s struggling. She has to knock me out, she knows that, it’s the only way she’s going to win. I’m going to out-box her, she thinks she’s a good boxer but she’s never been in there with somebody like me.”

