Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner LIVE: Latest updates, undercard results and build-up tonight
Shields vs Marshall and Mayer vs Baumgardner make for a thrilling night of women’s boxing at The O2
Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner collide in a super-featherweight unification bout on the undercard of Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall.
The bad blood between the two world champions adds extra spice to a historic night for women’s boxing at The O2 in London.
The winner will catapult up the pound-for-pound rankings and position themselves for a mega payday and monster fight up a weight class against undisputed champion Katie Taylor. The pair shoved and kicked out at each other at the weigh-in, but any antics outside the ring and trash talk will matter little when that first bell rings.
“I didn’t have any arms because I had three belts, so I used my leg,” Mayer told Sky Sports. “All this talk about struggling to make weight is a reflection of what’s going on with this girl. She spends too much time in the weight room, she’s struggling. She has to knock me out, she knows that, it’s the only way she’s going to win. I’m going to out-box her, she thinks she’s a good boxer but she’s never been in there with somebody like me.”
Follow for live updates, undercard results and build-up, analysis and reaction:
Shields vs Marshall undercard: Dubois vs Koleva
Up next: Lauren Price v Timea Belik
Shields vs Marshall undercard: Dubois TKO5 Koleva
Some vicious shots from Dubois, target practice almost as she gets her head down and whips in single shots.
Koleva is digging in though, high risk stuff as we approach the end of the fifth.
It’s OVER! Dubois stops Koleva after stunning her in the corner, her knees bend and the referee is sluggish, watching on as another combinations pours in on the defenceless Bulgarian.
Impressive from Dubois!
Shields vs Marshall undercard: Dubois vs Koleva
Koleva is DOWN!
Dubois with a clubbing right and the Bulgarian must beat the count.
She beats the count and protests, the replays show it was more a combination of Dubois’ arm dragging her down.
Shields vs Marshall undercard: Dubois vs Koleva
This one is alive and both women throwing power shots without much care for defence.
Koleva’s corner urging her on, those lead straight rights as she tumbles forward.
One more lands on the bell to spark a loud roar in celebration from the Bulgarian’s corner.
Shields vs Marshall undercard: Dubois vs Koleva
Koleva trips and tumbles to the canvas, it’s recognised as a slip.
Dubois in and out, then a thudding left hook.
Heavy arsenal and swinging to the fences by Dubois.
Dubois getting in close and whipping rights to the body. This one has caught fire immediately.
Shields vs Marshall undercard: Dubois vs Koleva
Dubois leading with the right jab, there’s real snap in her work and jumping in and out of range.
Koleva hitting thin air!
Dubois now landing the jab flush, the crowd already loving this one.
A fun opener!
Shields vs Marshall undercard: Dubois vs Koleva
What a tremendous ovation for Caroline Dubois.
Her fight with Milena Koleva is about to get underway!
Shields vs Marshall undercard
Comfortable in the end, Artingstall takes it 60-54.
Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner later will be free to watch on YouTube.
Shields vs Marshall undercard: Artingstall vs Sakharov
Sixth and final round here and Artingstall now bringing in a lead uppercut to the party.
But Sakharov is game and happy to trade up, the French woman is giving a good account of herself late here.
A thudding right smacks off Sakharov’s mid-section. Artingstall enjoyed that one and goes back to the body again.
Sakharov better up close on the inside, but Artingstall now jumps out and keeps it in the mid-range. A comfortable victory surely for the Olympian...
Shields vs Marshall undercard: Artingstall vs Sakharov
Artingstall piles on the pressure, but the French fighter is displaying some chin as she slips away.
Artingstall throwing plenty and cruising here.
It could be a tough job to get Sakharov out of there.
