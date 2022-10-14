Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner collide on what promises to be a landmark night for women’s boxing at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday.

A contender for fight of the night, even with the mouthwatering contest between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall, with the winner becoming the undisputed middleweight champion.

There is bad blood here as both fighters have traded verbals and even shoved and kicked out at the weigh-in on Friday.

Look for the winner to target a bout with Katie Taylor, too, in what would emerge as the latest super fight as women’s boxing takes off.

Here’s all you need to know as the old rivals headline an all-female card.

When is it?

Mayer vs Baumgardner and Shields vs Marshall take place at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday 15 October.

The first fight of the night is set to begin at 5pm BST (9am PST, 11am CST, 12pm EST), with the main card following at 8pm BST (12pm PST, 2pm CST, 3pm EST).

Ring walks for the chief support are planned for 9pm (1pm PST, 3pm CST, 4pm EST), while the main event between Shields and Marshall are expected to take place at 10pm (2pm PST, 4pm CST, 5pm EST).

How can I watch it?

The event will air live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm BST (11.30am PST, 1.30pm CST, 2.30pm EST). Sky subscribers can also stream the action live on the Sky Go app.

In the US, ESPN+ will air the bout live.

Odds

Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner clash at the press conference (PA)

Mayer - 2/5

Baumgardner - 9/4

Draw - 12/1

-

Shields –8/11

Marshall – 11/10

Draw – 12/1

Via Betfair.

Full card

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall (undisputed women’s middleweight title)

Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner (unified women’s super-featherweight title)

Lauren Price vs Timea Belik (women’s welterweight)

Karris Artingstall vs Marina Sakharov (women’s featherweight)

Caroline Dubois vs Milena Koleva (women’s lightweight)

Ebonie Jones vs Vanessa Caballero (women’s super-bantamweight)

April Hunter vs Erica Alvarez (women’s super-welterweight)

Georgia O’Connor vs Joyce van Ee (women’s super-welterweight)

Shannon Ryan vs Bucha El Quassi (women’s super-flyweight)

Ginny Fuchs vs Gemma Ruegg (women’s super-flyweight)

Sarah Liegmann vs Bec Connolly (women’s super-bantamweight)