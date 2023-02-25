Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch fight tonight
Follow live as Floyd Mayweather fights Aaron Chalmers in an exhibition boxing match this evening.
Mayweather, who turned 46 yesterday, retired unbeaten in 2017 with a professional record of 50-0, and the boxing legend has since competed in a series of exhibition bouts. The most recent, in November, saw the American beat YouTube star Deji via sixth-round TKO – while Mayweather’s previous exhibitions came against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura, YouTuber Logan Paul, and boxer Don Moore. Mayweather went the distance with Paul and Moore but defeated his other opponents inside the distance.
Next up for “Money” Mayweather is Chalmers, who is best known as a reality television star from his days on Geordie Shore, but who has since fought professionally in both MMA and boxing. The 35-year-old Briton went 5-2 in MMA before making his pro boxing debut last year, in a fight he won on points over four rounds.
Chalmers and Mayweather go head to head at the O2 Arena in London, as the latter competes in the UK for the first time ever.
Follow live updates from Mayweather vs Chalmers below, plus undercard action and results.
Aaron Chalmers had been preparing to fight a southpaw, but then came the confirmation that he would have an altogether different opponent – one with an orthodox stance. Then again, that wasn’t the only difference of note.
“I went into the gym,” Chalmers recalls to The Independent, “and I told the coach: ‘We’re not fighting a southpaw anymore. We’re fighting Floyd Mayweather.’
“He was just like: ‘What the f***? Well, we best get to work...’”
Exclusive interview with Aaron Chalmers:
Aaron Chalmers: ‘I never thought I’d meet Floyd Mayweather, let alone punch him’
Exclusive interview: The ex-Geordie Shore star holds a 5-2 record in mixed martial arts and will box professionally for the second time on Sunday – against arguably the greatest ever
Full card (subject to change):
Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers (exhibition)
Natalie Nunn vs Tommie Lee (TBA)
Ulysses Diaz vs Khalas Karim (cruiserweight)
J’Hon Ingram vs Meeks Kastelo (lightweight)
Antonio Zepeda vs Christopher Lovejoy (heavyweight)
Kevin Johnson vs Mike Hales (super-welterweight)
Sammy-Jo Luxton vs Hayley Barraclough (light-heavyweight)
