Mayweather vs Chalmers time: When do ring walks for fight start this weekend?
Here’s all you need to know as the boxing icon takes on reality TV star-turned-fighter Aaron Chalmers
Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring for another exhibition fight this weekend, going head to head with Aaron Chalmers in London.
The bout, which will take place two days after Mayweather’s 46th birthday, marks the American’s first ever contest in the UK.
Since retiring undefeated as a professional in 2017, with a record of 50-0, the boxing legend has competed in a number of exhibitions – most recently stopping YouTuber Deji in the sixth round in November.
Next up for “Money” is Chalmers, who is best known for starring on Newcastle-based reality television show Geordie Shore. The Briton went on to compete in mixed martial arts – compiling a 5-2 record – and is 1-0 in pro boxing. Chalmers, 35, won his boxing debut on points over four rounds in June.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
Mayweather vs Chalmers is scheduled to take place on Saturday 26 February at the O2 Arena in London.
The main card is expected to begin at approximately 7pm GMT (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET), with ring walks for the main event due at around 10.30pm GMT (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET).
How can I watch it?
The event will air live on Zeus, a subscription-based streaming service.
Full card
Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers (exhibition)
Natalie Nunn vs Tommie Lee (TBA)
Ulysses Diaz vs Khalas Karim (cruiserweight)
J’Hon Ingram vs Meeks Kastelo (lightweight)
Antonio Zepeda vs Christopher Lovejoy (heavyweight)
Kevin Johnson vs Mike Hales (super-welterweight)
Sammy-Jo Luxton vs Hayley Barraclough (light-heavyweight)
