Mayweather vs Deji LIVE

Floyd Mayweather makes a swift return to the ring as he takes on YouTube star Deji this evening, within two months of the boxing icon’s last outing.

Mayweather, who held world titles in numerous weight-classes in a glistening in-ring career, retired unbeaten in 2017 with a late TKO win against former UFC champion Conor McGregor. Since then, the American, 45, has competed exclusively in exhibition contests, stopping kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018 and mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura this September, and going the distance with YouTuber Logan Paul last year and fellow ex-boxer Don Moore this May.

Next up for Mayweather is Deji, brother of fellow YouTube star KSI and the American’s least-qualified opponent yet, who takes on “Money” in Dubai this evening. Briton Deji (real name Oladeji Olatunji) holds a losing boxing record but recently secured his first win, stopping fellow YouTuber Fousey in August. The 25-year-old will be out of his depth in Dubai but will look to make the most of the opportunity to box arguably the greatest fighter to ever grace the sport. On the undercard, Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – takes on Rolly Lambert in an exhibition bout, after the Briton’s scheduled pro clash with Paul Bamba fell through eight hours before it was set to take place.

Follow live updates from Mayweather vs Deji and Fury vs Lambert: