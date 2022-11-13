Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nate Diaz was involved in an altercation with Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis on Saturday night, outside New York City’s Madison Square Garden as UFC 281 played out.

A video on Twitter shows former UFC star Diaz, who traded wins with McGregor in 2016, speaking with the Irishman’s manager Auddie Attar outside Madison Square Garden on Saturday (12 November). Numerous people can be seen standing around each man.

The exchange appears cordial, before McGregor’s teammate and jiu-jitsu specialist Danis seems to taunt Diaz, who then slaps a man standing next to the 29-year-old. The two groups then separate.

Just two weeks ago, Diaz slapped a member of Jake Paul’s team in the corridors of the Desert Diamond Arena in Arizona, where the YouTuber was boxing UFC legend Anderson Silva.

American Diaz submitted Tony Ferguson in September to round out his UFC contract. The 37-year-old is now a free agent and was called out by Paul after the 25-year-old outpoined Silva.

Diaz submitted McGregor in March 2016, stepping in for Rafael dos Anjos as then-featherweight champion McGregor saw a lightweight title fight with the Brazilian fall through.

In August of the same year, McGregor outpointed Diaz before going on to win the lightweight belt from Eddie Alvarez that November.

A trilogy bout between McGregor, 34, and Diaz has long been the subject of interest from fans, though the latter’s recent exit from the UFC leaves that fight up in the air.