Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Floyd Mayweather makes a swift return to the ring this weekend as he boxes YouTube star Deji, just six weeks after stopping mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura.

Since retiring with a professional record of 50-0 after beating ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor in 2017, Mayweather has competed in several exhibition bouts, the most recent of which saw the 45-year-old defeat Asakura in the second round.

Now Mayweather travels to Dubai for a clash with Deji, who recently secured his first win in the boxing ring. Briton Deji (real name Oladeji Olatunji), younger brother of fellow YouTuber KSI, lost an amateur contest against Jake Paul in 2018 before suffering back-to-back exhibition defeats in June 2021 and this March.

In August, however, the 25-year-old stopped social-media star Fousey to achieve his first victory and set up this fight with American Mayweather.

Here’s all you need to know, with Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson – in action on the undercard.

When is it?

Mayweather vs Deji will take place at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai on Sunday 13 November.

The main card is set to begin at 7pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected to follow at 10pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will air live on DAZN pay-per-view in the UK and US.

A subscription to the streaming service is available here at a monthly cost of £7.99, and Mayweather vs Deji will cost an additional £16.99 for subscribers.

For viewers without a subscription, the event will cost £24.95.

Full card

Tyson Fury’s half-brother Tommy will fight in the co-main event (Getty Images)

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji (exhibition)

Tommy Fury vs Paul Bamba (light-heavyweight)

Harley Benn vs Faizan Anwar (middleweight)

Jack Fincham vs Anthony Taylor (light-heavyweight)

Bobby Fish vs Boateng Pemprah (middleweight)

Delfine Persoon vs Ikram Kerwat (super-featherweight)