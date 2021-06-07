Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul met in an exhibition fight on Sunday night.

The 50-0 pound-for-pound king took on the YouTube sensation at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Mayweather had been out of action since beating kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa inside one round back in 2018. He hasn't been in a ring professionally since stopping Conor McGregor in 2017 for his 50th win.

He now took on Paul, who lost his one and only professional bout to fellow social media king KSI in 2019.

Despite the vast difference in experience, Paul produced a shock result by taking the five weight world champion the distance.

“I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again. Everyone has it in them. Floyd Mayweather, it was an honour.

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game free weekly newsletter by clicking here

“You never know with this guy. I’m going to go home thinking: ‘Did Floyd let me survive?’ This is the coolest thing ever.”

The fight will net both men a healthy payday - but how much?

How much is the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight purse?

As with most boxing matches the fighters' prize money consists of an initial fee plus whatever is made from the subsequent pay-per-view TV sales.

Mayweather's up front fee for this match is said to be as much as $10million with Paul's coming in around $250,000.

This fight is expected to break PPV records, surpassing the figures amassed when Mayweather took on McGregor in 2017.

It has been reported that Mayweather's fight contract guarantees him 50 per cent of whatever comes in from PPV with Paul netting 10 per cent.

Mayweather recently suggested that he could make as much as $100m for a fight of this nature.

“I can fight a fighter right now and I can guarantee myself $35 million," he said. “I can eventually probably make $50 million, for just a regular fight.

“Or me and Logan Paul can go out, entertain, have fun and make nine figures, $100 million or more. $35 million for 12 rounds or $100 million for six rounds — big difference.”

Paul in March estimated he could pull in as much as $20m - a figure that would be double his net worth.