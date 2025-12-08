Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mike Tyson has claimed his planned exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather will take place in Africa in March.

In September, it was announced that Tyson and Mayweather would fight in spring 2026, though no location or date was announced.

And while those details are still not official, Tyson addressed the matter while speaking at a live event last week, An Experience With Mike Tyson.

“Floyd Mayweather, can you believe that?” said the former world heavyweight champion, 59. “It’s gonna be in March, and it’s gonna be in Africa.

“This is gonna be incredible, it’s gonna break all the records. It’s gonna be one of the biggest events of this year’s sport.”

Mayweather last fought in November 2024, facing YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in an eight-round professional contest and losing on points. That bout marked Tyson’s first outing since an exhibition against fellow boxing icon Roy Jones Jr in 2020, and it was his pro fight since 2005.

Meanwhile, Mayweather retired in 2017 with a perfect record of 50-0, after stopping former UFC champion Conor McGregor in the latter’s boxing debut. Since then, however, the 48-year-old has competed in numerous exhibition fights.

While Mayweather vs Tyson was announced as an exhibition fight, no date, location or rules were revealed, and it even seemed that a rematch between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao could thwart the all-American bout.

“Right now, it’s in negotiations,” Pacquiao said in October, discussing a rematch with Mayweather, who outpointed the Filipino in 2015 in the highest-grossing boxing match ever.

“It depends on whether we can understand each other,” continued Pacquiao, 46. “My people and his people [are] directly coordinating.

“I’m sure the world of boxing will be excited if the rematch will happen soon. He has his own decision, so I cannot prevent him from fighting Mike Tyson.

“[We are] almost agreeing with each other, but there are a few details we are still negotiating. Probably it will happen in Las Vegas.

“There’s also a negotiation with [former world champion Vasyl] Lomachenko for an exhibition. But the Mayweather thing that we are negotiating right now is a real fight.”

Pacquiao returned to professional boxing this summer, challenging Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. Pacquiao fought the 30-year-old to a draw.