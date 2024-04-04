Mike Tyson finally clears up Jake Paul ‘exhibition’ rumours

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mike Tyson has confirmed that his boxing match with Jake Paul will be an exhibition bout, following weeks of speculation.

It was announced in March that YouTube star Paul, 27, will fight the heavyweight legend at the AT&T Stadium in July, with the contest streaming live on Netflix. Tyson will be 58 when the fight takes place.

The bout has received criticism from many boxing fans, who have also speculated over the rules of the fight, and Tyson has now provided clarity.

“This is called an exhibition,” Tyson told Fox News on Wednesday (3 April), “but if you look up exhibition, you won’t see any of the laws we’re fighting under. This is a fight.

“I don’t think he’s faster than me. I’ve seen a YouTube video of him at 16 doing weird dancing, [but] that’s not the guy I’m fighting.

“This is a guy who’s going to try and hurt me, which I’m accustomed to, and he’s going to be greatly mistaken.”

Paul last fought in March, stopping professional boxer Ryan Bourland in round one to move to 9-1. Paul’s sole loss came at the hands of Tommy Fury, half-brother of Tyson Fury, in February 2023.

Since retiring as a pro in 2005, Tyson has fought just once, drawing with Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout in 2020.