Mike Tyson sends warning to Jake Paul in fierce training footage

Mike Tyson has shared a fierce training video of himself as he sent a warning to opponent Jake Paul.

Tyson, 57, will fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul on 20 July at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Tyson, who is 30 years older than Paul and retired from professional boxing 19 years ago, posted the warning message to Paul on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday (16 March).

In the video, Tyson declares “Fire is in the house”, before adding “You don’t know what you’ve got in store”.