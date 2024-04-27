Drone footage has captured the aftermath of a devastating tornado in Nebraska, USA, on Friday (26 April).

Hundreds of homes have been damaged during the freak weather spell, and thousands left without power.

The homes damaged were mostly in the Elkhorn area, where structures were near-flattened.

Michigan and Texas have been told to stand by over the weekend, as the tornado could travel in that direction next.

There have been no reports of deaths, but a number of residents have suffered minor injuries.