‘We cannot stay silent’: Students block Paris’ Sciences Po over Israel-Hamas war

Students blocked off entrances to Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po) this week, as they called for an end to fighting in Gaza.

It’s just one of many educational institutions across the world that’s been mobilised by protesters over recent days, including 40 in the US.

“When we see what is happening in the United States, and now in Australia, we’re really hoping it will catch on here in France, the academic world has a role to play”, one student told Al Jazeera.

Flags could be seen hanging from the windows of the building, and bins barricaded the door.