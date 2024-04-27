Pro-Palestinian protesters camp in tents at 40 top US universities

Pro-Palestinian activists are taking over up to 40 US college campuses, pitching up tents in a bid to put pressure on the institutions to call for a ceasefire.

Students at UC Berkeley have said they’re “not backing down”, and the number of tents on their campus has grown from just 12 on Monday, to over 70 by Friday (26 April).

They’ve vowed not to leave until the university agrees to divestment. While they remain peaceful, hundreds of arrests have been made across the US, including at Columbia University, after protests turned violent.