Mike Tyson refuses to retire after Jake Paul loss and calls out next opponent

Mike Tyson refused to retire after defeat to Jake Paul at 58 years old in their controversial fight in Texas on Netflix.

The former heavyweight world champion dropped a unanimous decision over eight rounds and was a shadow of himself, landing just 18 punches according to Compubox.

Yet Tyson, despite an underwhelming performance, insists he could return to the ring and even floated a bout against Paul’s brother Logan Paul, who fought Floyd Mayweather Jr last year.

"I don't think so,” Tyson replied to Ariel Helwani in the ring when asked if this would be his final fight. “It depends on the situation.

“I don’t think so, I don’t know, maybe I’ll fight his brother [Logan Paul].”

Logan Paul then appeared shocked at the challenge, simply replying: “I'd kill you Mike.”

Paul’s response was not received well on social media, with former cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew hitting out at the WWE star.

He said: “Why be so disrespectful Logan Paul?? ‘I’d kill you’, do these idiots understand what Mike Tyson would do to them!

“He’d beat them so bad they would beg for him to stop! Saying you’d kill a grandfather is tough isn’t it... I pray Mike stays safe.”

Tyson also confirmed why he repeatedly bit his glove during his fight with Paul, maintaining he has “a biting fixation”.

“Oh, I have a habit of biting my gloves, yeah,” said the former heavyweight champion. “I have a biting fixation.”

Tyson was seemingly joking about his famous disqualification against Evander Holyfield in 1997. On that night, Tyson was DQed after biting his opponent’s ear.

“I’ve heard about that,” replied interviewer Ariel Helwani. “I don’t want to know more...”

On Friday, Tyson was fighting professionally for the first time since 2005, when he lost to Kevin McBride via knockout. However, “Iron Mike” did box Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition as recently as 2020.

Meanwhile, Paul’s win took his pro record to 11-1, with the YouTuber having beaten numerous mixed martial arts stars and lesser-known boxers.