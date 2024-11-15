Paul vs Tyson LIVE: Latest updates and start time as tension builds for fight night after weigh-in slap
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson tipped the scales before their boxing match on Netflix
Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul in a heated final face-off for their boxing match, leading the YouTuber to say the heavyweight legend “hits like a b***h.”
Tyson, 58, will fight YouTuber Paul, 27, in Texas live on Netflix tonight in the former heavyweight champion’s first professional bout in 19 years.
And one night before that divisive fight, Tyson and Paul tipped the scales at a weigh-in, as fans in Dallas cheered the boxing great and booed the social-media star. As Paul and Tyson came face to face, the latter slapped Paul, before security separated the pair.
“Talking’s over,” Tyson told host Ariel Helwani, before refusing to explain why he hit Paul or answer more questions. Paul then said: “I didn’t even feel it. He’s angry. He’s an angry little elf. Mike Tyson, I thought that was a cute slap, buddy, but tomorrow you’re getting knocked the f*** out. I’m f***ing him up.”
Paul also screamed: “He hits like a b***, it’s personal now, he must die!” Follow the latest updates ahead of tonight’s fight below:
Is Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul ‘scripted’ or is it a real fight?
It says something that several US states have banned betting on Friday’s fight between boxing’s Mike Tyson and attention’s Jake Paul. You cannot place a bet in New York, for example, or a wager in Colorado, where gaming commissioners are treating the event as something akin to an exhibition. That is despite the fight’s official stamp of approval by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, but then anything goes in Texas.
The fight is dressed up as a professional boxing bout, but it is easy to see why some inside the sport feel uneasy. The two outcomes of a genuinely brutal contest would be: a 27-year-old gym jock beats up a sickly 58-year-old grandfather; or one of the most ruthless boxers of all time knocks out an out-of-depth YouTuber. Either way, the optics aren’t great.
Which is why it’s unlikely either of those things will happen. Both boxers will wear heavy 14oz gloves to slow down hands and cushion impacts, rather than the standard 10oz gloves. The fight will take place across eight two-minute rounds, rather than the usual 12 three-minute rounds. It is officially sanctioned but it is also designed to avoid genuine horror.
The controversial bout has been denounced as ‘dangerous’ and even ‘fixed’ but Paul and Tyson insist they will be going all out to land a knockout blow when they clash in Dallas on Friday night
Paul vs Tyson rules: How many rounds and are knockouts allowed?
The controversial fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is finally here, scheduled to take place this week after a four-month delay.
YouTube star Paul, 27, was due to box Tyson, 58, in July, but the former heavyweight champion had to delay the bout after experiencing an ulcer flare-up on a plane.
Save for any late problems, the fight will go ahead on Friday, as Tyson boxes professionally for the first time in 19 years. Meanwhile, Paul has gone 10-1 as a pro since establishing himself as a YouTuber.
And in an unprecedented move, the contest will stream live on Netflix, as the Americans clash at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium in Texas.
Here’s all you need to know about the rules for the fight, after months of speculation.
Everything you need to know about the controversial fight, which will stream live on Netflix
Why is Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson on Netflix? What fight means for future of live sport
“Live on Netflix.” You’ll hear those words a lot this week, as Mike Tysonand Jake Paul meet in one of the most controversial fights in recent memory. But as novel as those words are, they may represent the norm in the coming months and years.
Let’s start with the exposition. Netflix has been a game-changer in the consumption of film and television over the last decade, and the American streaming giant is now seeking to have the same impact in the world of sport. Launched in 1998, Netflix’s first major boom took place between 2007 and 2011, as its subscriber numbers soared from 6m to 23m. But it felt like Netflix really became a staple in living rooms and on laptops worldwide in the mid-2010s, with the release of its first original output: the award-winning, US remake of House Of Cards.
Since then, numerous series like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Money Heist and Bridgerton have further shown Netflix’s ability to produce craved art and content (although the platform’s original films have not impressed in the same way), seeing a growth to 282.7m subscribers as of late 2024.
Jake Paul’s controversial boxing match with Mike Tyson marks a rare foray into live sport for Netflix – but there are many more to come, as Alex Pattle explains
Taylor v Serrano 2: Start time, TV channel and how to watch fight on Netflix
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano meet again in a rematch on the undercard of Jake Paul v Mike Tyson in Arlington, Texas.
The bout, for the IBF, WBC and WBO super-lightweight titles, offers the Puerto Rican fighter a chance at revenge against the Bray boxer.
Before Americans Paul and Tyson square off at the home of the Dallas Cowboy, with Netflix streaming the event live, two of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport will begin their 11th shared round following Taylor’s split decision win two years ago after 10 engrossing rounds.
When is the co-main event between Taylor and Serrano?
The fight will take place on Friday 15 November at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The stadium, with a capacity of 80,000, is the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
The event will begin at 1am GMT on Saturday 16 November (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Friday).
No time has yet been announced for Taylor v Serrano fight, but with the Paul v Tyson ring walks scheduled for approximately 4am GMT on Saturday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Friday), you can expect Taylor v Serrano to begin between 2:30am GMT (6:30pm PT, 8:30pm CT, 9:30pm ET on Friday) and 3:00am GMT.
How can I watch it?
Paul vs Tyson and Taylor v Serrano 2 will stream live on Netflix in an unprecedented move. The fight will not be on pay-per-view; it will be available to all existing and new subscribers.
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano tip scales at same weight ahead of massive rematch fight
Ireland’s Katie Taylor has weighed in at the exact same weight as Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano ahead of Friday night’s highly-anticipated rematch between the two.
The 38-year-old will defend her status as undisputed world light-welterweight champion in her second showdown against Serrano, with both fighters weighing in at 137.4lbs (62kg).
Taylor won a narrow all-action contest with Serrano by a split decision in 2022 on a historic night at Madison Square Garden.
The first Taylor v Serrano fight was the first women’s boxing match to headline at the famous New York venue and the duo will add more weight to their legacy with this fight at AT&T Stadium set to be broadcast by Netflix, which has more than 260 million paid memberships globally.
Taylor and Serrano both weighed in at 137.4lbs (62kg) for the biggest rematch in women’s boxing history.
Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul as chaos erupts at final face-off for divisive fight
Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul in a heated final face-off for their boxing match, leading the YouTuber to say the heavyweight legend “hits like a b***h.”
Tyson, 58, will fight YouTuber Paul, 27, in Texas on Friday (15 November), in the former heavyweight champion’s first professional bout in 19 years.
And one night before that divisive fight, Tyson and Paul tipped the scales at a weigh-in, as fans in Dallas cheered the boxing great and booed the social-media star. Paul weighed in at 227.2lb, before Tyson came in at 228.4lb.
Then, as Paul and Tyson came face to face, the latter slapped Paul, before security separated the pair.
“Talking’s over,” Tyson told host Ariel Helwani, before refusing to explain why he hit Paul or answer more questions.
Paul then said: “I didn’t even feel it. He’s angry. He’s an angry little elf. Mike Tyson, I thought that was a cute slap, but tomorrow night I’m knocking you the f*** out. I’m f***ing him up.
“He hits like a b***, it’s personal now, he must die!” Paul screamed.
Tyson, 58, will fight Paul, 27, in a controversial boxing match in Texas, streaming live on Netflix
The hidden side of Jake Paul – exclusive interview
“Are we doing video?” Jake Paul asks, half-aiming the question at me and half-directing it towards his representative on the Zoom call. “Err, yeah?” I reply. “I don’t usually upload the video from these sorts of chats, but...”
But it would seem strange to interview one of the biggest screen presences of the last decade and not have him appear, well, on screen.
‘Biggest’ replaces ‘most popular’ here, given the word ‘popular’ tends to imply widespread affection, and it’s fair to say that Paul is more well-known than well-liked. Controversies have arisen at intervals since the American emerged on Vine in 2013, three years before his two-season stint on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark. Paul, 27, has nevertheless only seen his profile grow in the decade since, with 20 million YouTube subscribers and 27m Instagram followers at the time of writing.
Still, he does not identify as a YouTuber or influencer anymore; he’s a professional boxer.
Jake Paul spends a lot of his time being insincere, to devastating effect. Alex Pattle tries to find the man behind the mocking
Mike Tyson interview: ‘I’m not a nice person, there’s nothing nice about me
Mike Tyson is not a nice guy, and he is not at peace. Those are his words. The words of a former world heavyweight champion. The words of a brutal fighter once proclaimed (fairly) as the “baddest man on the planet”. The words of a fighter who chewed a chunk out of an opponent’s ear. The words of a father, husband, podcaster and convicted criminal.
There was a time when Mike Tyson was a simple being – 40 years ago, perhaps. So purely violent and destructive was the boxer that he was arguably as one-dimensional as he was single-minded. Nowadays, things are more complicated. For a long time, he has been a genuine enigma.
The American, who still holds the record for being boxing’s youngest-ever world heavyweight champion, is older now. The 58-year-old did his time in prison – from 1992 to 1995 after being convicted of rape, plus nine months in 1999 for assaulting two motorists – and served his ban for biting into Evander Holyfield’s ear. Despite his troubling and troubled past, Tyson is loved by many boxing fans for the memories he gave them during his prime; he is treasured for the sense of wonderment he drilled through their TV screens and into their living rooms with vicious, merciless strikes in the Eighties and Nineties. Punches that altered the lives of Tyson’s opponents and audiences, in different ways.
Watching Tyson at that time might have been akin to staring at fire up close, finding yourself absorbed by the flames. You wouldn’t want to touch them, of course, but their power speaks to something primal. Mike Tyson spoke to something primal in other humans. So, it feels as though there was always an urge to forgive him for his mistakes: the immoral and criminal. In many ways, he is a changed man. In others, maybe not. There has long been a desire to see him as changed, at least.
And yet...
Why is Paul vs Tyson on Netflix? What fight means for future of live sport
“Live on Netflix.” You’ll hear those words a lot this week, as Mike Tyson and Jake Paul meet in one of the most controversial fights in recent memory. But as novel as those words are, they may represent the norm in the coming months and years.
Let’s start with the exposition. Netflix has been a game-changer in the consumption of film and television over the last decade, and the American streaming giant is now seeking to have the same impact in the world of sport. Launched in 1998, Netflix’s first major boom took place between 2007 and 2011, as its subscriber numbers soared from 6m to 23m. But it felt like Netflix really became a staple in living rooms and on laptops worldwide in the mid-2010s, with the release of its first original output: the award-winning, US remake of House Of Cards.
Since then, numerous series like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Money Heist and Bridgerton have further shown Netflix’s ability to produce craved art and content (although the platform’s original films have not impressed in the same way), seeing a growth to 282.7m subscribers as of late 2024.
And Netflix’s next move? Committing to live sport.
Is Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul ‘scripted’ or is it a real fight?
One day before the fight, people are still asking me this question.
Lawrence Ostlere answers it wonderfully here, so give his piece a read:
