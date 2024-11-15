Paul vs Tyson LIVE: Latest updates and start time as tension builds for fight night after weigh-in slap

✕ Close Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul on eve of seismic boxing match

Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul in a heated final face-off for their boxing match, leading the YouTuber to say the heavyweight legend “hits like a b***h.”

Tyson, 58, will fight YouTuber Paul, 27, in Texas live on Netflix tonight in the former heavyweight champion’s first professional bout in 19 years.

And one night before that divisive fight, Tyson and Paul tipped the scales at a weigh-in, as fans in Dallas cheered the boxing great and booed the social-media star. As Paul and Tyson came face to face, the latter slapped Paul, before security separated the pair.

“Talking’s over,” Tyson told host Ariel Helwani, before refusing to explain why he hit Paul or answer more questions. Paul then said: “I didn’t even feel it. He’s angry. He’s an angry little elf. Mike Tyson, I thought that was a cute slap, buddy, but tomorrow you’re getting knocked the f*** out. I’m f***ing him up.”

Paul also screamed: "He hits like a b***, it's personal now, he must die!"