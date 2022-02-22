Okolie vs Cieslak time: When are the ring walks for this weekend’s fight?

WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie will put his title and undefeated record on the line in his hometown of London this Sunday.

The 29-year-old (17-0) will defend his belt against Polish contender Michal Cieslak (21-1) in a main-event bout at the O2 Arena, which is set to host 10,000 fans despite sustaining damage to its roof amid Storm Eunice last week.

The London crowd will also see Galal Yafai compete at professional level for the first time, following his gold-medal triumph for Team GB at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Campbell Hatton, son of former world champion Ricky Hatton, will also be in action.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The fight will take place at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday 27 February.

The undercard is due to begin at 5pm GMT, with Okolie and Cieslak making their ring walks at approximately 9pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The event will air live on subscription service DAZN in the UK.

Odds

Okolie – 1/10

Cieslak – 5/1

Draw – 25/1

Full card

Galal Yafai won gold for Great Britain at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak (WBO world cruiserweight title)

Karim Guerfi vs Jordan Gill (European featherweight title)

Anthony Fowler vs Lukasz Maciec (middleweight)

Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Martz (heavyweight)

Galal Yafai vs Carlos Vado Bautista (flyweight)

Demsey McKean vs Ariel Esteban Bracamonte (heavyweight)

Campbell Hatton vs Joe Ducker (lightweight)

Cheavon Clarke vs Toni Visic (cruiserweight)

John Hedges vs Aleksander Nagolski (light heavyweight)