Okolie vs Cieslak undercard: All fights tonight as Galal Yafai makes pro debut
All you need to know about the main event and undercard
Lawrence Okolie takes on Michal Cieslak this Sunday in the second defence of the Briton’s WBO cruiserweight championship.
Okolie will be backed by a hometown crowd at London’s O2 Arena, which will host the event and welcome 10,000 fans despite Storm Eunice having damaged the venue’s roof last week.
Poland’s Cieslak (21-1) will not only look to take Okolie’s title but will also seek to ruin the 29-year-old’s unbeaten record of 17-0.
On the undercard, Team GB gold medalist Galal Yafai makes his professional debut, and Campbell Hatton – son of former world champion Ricky Hatton – will also be in action.
Here's all you need to know.
When is it?
The fight will take place at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday 27 February.
The undercard is due to begin at 5pm GMT, with Okolie and Cieslak making their ring walks at approximately 9pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
The event will air live on subscription service DAZN in the UK.
DAZN is available for £7.99 per month.
Odds
Okolie – 1/10
Cieslak – 5/1
Draw – 25/1
Full card
Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak (WBO world cruiserweight title)
Karim Guerfi vs Jordan Gill (European featherweight title)
Anthony Fowler vs Lukasz Maciec (middleweight)
Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Martz (heavyweight)
Galal Yafai vs Carlos Vado Bautista (flyweight)
Demsey McKean vs Ariel Esteban Bracamonte (heavyweight)
Campbell Hatton vs Joe Ducker (lightweight)
Cheavon Clarke vs Toni Visic (cruiserweight)
John Hedges vs Aleksander Nagolski (light heavyweight)
