Bob Arum has admitted he is “really concerned” for Manny Pacquiao as the boxing legend prepares to return to the ring aged 46.

Pacquiao is set to challenge 30-year-old Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title on 19 July, as the Filipino boxes professionally for the first time since 2021. In his last pro bout, “Pac Man” was outpointed by Yordenis Ugas.

Pacquiao has boxed in exhibitions since, but Barrios should represent a significantly tougher challenge than his opponents in those bouts, as noted by Pacquiao’s former promoter Arum.

“I can't say anything negative, because Manny meant so much to us and our company,” the Top Rank boss told The Ring. “But it seems really questionable that, at his age, he would put himself at risk by going into the ring with a champion fighter.

“I mean, George Foreman wasn’t even that age; he was younger when he beat Michael Moorer. And George had been active over the years prior to that fight with Moorer. Manny hasn’t been active at all really.

Arum, 93, was referring to the late Foreman’s record-breaking title win in 1994, when he became the oldest champion in boxing history at 45. However, a 46-year-old Bernard Hopkins broke that record in 2011 with a win over Jean Pascal.

open image in gallery Manny Pacquiao during his last pro fight, a loss to Yordenis Ugas in 2021 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Still, Pacquiao’s world-title bid this summer – enabled by WBC rules that allow former champions to become ‘qualified challengers’ – has drawn criticism in the boxing world.

"He’s an amazing person, Manny Pacquiao, and if anybody can do it, he can do it,” said Arum. “But I’m really concerned about it, given his age and his inactivity.

“But again, I will certainly be rooting for him, because he’s really a great guy who has meant so much to us as a company.”

open image in gallery Pacquiao (right) with his former promoter Bob Arum in 2008 ( Getty Images )

Pacquiao, widely considered one of boxing’s all-time greats, is the sport’s only eight-weight world champion. In July 2019, in his second-most-recent pro bout, he beat Keith Thurman to become the oldest welterweight champion in history aged 40. He will look to surpass his own record when he boxes Barrios.

Pacquiao is also known for his political endeavours in his home country of the Philippines, where he served as a senator from 2016 until 2022. He also ran for president in 2022 but was unsuccessful, and now he is eyeing a return to the Senate.