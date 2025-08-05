Ryan Garcia reignites feud with Oscar De La Hoya as he reveals future plans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryan Garcia has hit out at promoter Oscar De La Hoya, describing the former six-division world champion as ‘disrespectful’ and ‘offensive’.

‘King Ry’ also stated that his partnership with Golden Boy Promotions would come to an end after his next fight, a relationship first formed in 2016.

A rocky period in 2019 was smoothed over with a new contract, but Garcia’s most recent comments suggest that there is no way back between fighter and promoter.

Garcia told The Ring: “I've always tried to mend the relationship and be the bigger person. I've said in the past that families fight, and always put it aside.

“But it's really hard to deal with a promoter who's really involved with himself. He loves the attention, still, even at his age. It just never works with his fighters, especially the ones who are the stars. You saw what happened with him and Canelo Alvarez.

“He causes a division in people, and he doesn't know how to keep a good relationship. He likes to air people's business and do things that a promoter shouldn't. He's always been coming at me. There's always riff-raff. I don't care that he posted the screenshot because I know my worth.”

The screenshot Garcia refers to was shared in a social media post by De La Hoya. At the end of June, De La Hoya posted a screenshot of a private conversation with Garcia, where his client sent an abusive text message.

Unfortunately Ryan Garcia is having another episode. Ten days ago he's talking about God and finding his path, then tonight he sends me this rant while watching his fellow Golden Boy fighters win. Bipolar disorder is very serious and I hope he gets the help he needs. pic.twitter.com/ua7bGwnMRK — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) June 29, 2025

De La Hoya told his followers: “Unfortunately Ryan Garcia is having another episode. Ten days ago he’s talking about God and finding his path, then tonight he sends me this rant while watching his fellow Golden Boy fighters win. Bipolar disorder is very serious and I hope he gets the help he needs.”

Whilst Garcia said that he was nonplussed about De La Hoya sharing private messages, he complained that his promoter was preventing him from facing Rolly Romero in a rematch.

Having missed a year out due to a drugs ban, Garcia was shocked upon his return to the ring by Romero in May. At the end of July Romero was named full champion by the World Boxing Association (WBA) at welterweight, raising the stakes of a potential rematch between the pair.

He continued: “After the Romero fight, they gave me the worst offer you can ever imagine. It was a bulls*** offer. And then Oscar tried to take my rematch with Rolly and give it to Raul Curiel. I've been trying to get the Rolly rematch, and now you want to give it to another fighter?

“It's a slap in the face, and it keeps happening over and over again. It's disrespectful. There is no loyalty. It's offensive, and they show me their true colours every time. I don't want to be a part of a team like that, and that's just the truth.”

Rather than simply call out his promoter, Garcia went on to question’s De La Hoya’s business acumen. He added: “Why is he hating on the only guy who’s making him money?

“Gervonta Davis and I made $100 million in our fight. Who is the other fighter from Golden Boy who is a star? They don't have any. I am not being rude because I respect my fellow fighters. It's just the truth. Canelo told me back in the day, and I should have listened.”

“Oscar has no trust or belief in me. Great fighters lose, and they come back, rebuild and get better. Look at all the times he lost and came back. He was still the Golden Boy, and I was rooting for him. That's what the sport is all about.

“Oscar doesn't respect me. I don't think he ever thought I was a good fighter, but frankly, I don't care. I have one more fight left with him, and that's it. If they can build another star, great. I want to move on.”

