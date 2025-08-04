Former Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford opponent Amir Khan makes prediction for super-fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amir Khan has made his prediction for Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s super-fight with Terence Crawford, as the only boxer to have fought both men as a professional.

The now-retired Khan was viciously knocked out by Canelo in 2016, and lost to Crawford by TKO in 2019 after his corner threw in the towel following an accidental low blow.

Next, the Mexican and American stars are set to square off in Las Vegas on 13 September. At Allegiant Stadium, 35-year-old Canelo will defend the undisputed super-middleweight titles against Crawford, 37, who has already held undisputed titles at super-lightweight and welterweight.

However, in facing Canelo at 168lb, the unbeaten Crawford will be hitting a career-high weight by far. His current high is a sole outing at 154lb last year, when he outpointed Israel Madrimov.

“There are weights for a reason in boxing,” Khan told The Ring recently. “I have huge respect for Crawford for showing the b***s and fighting a beast like Canelo.

“Maybe Crawford is seeing something in Canelo that others are not seeing, and that he is past his sell-by date. And maybe Crawford is the guy to catch him at the right time. Let’s see, I think it’s a brilliant fight.

open image in gallery Amir Khan’s loss to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez came via a highlight-reel knockout ( Getty Images )

“I’m going to support my boy, Terence Crawford. He’s a good friend of mine. I think he can do it. He has a great boxing IQ; his IQ is perfect, and he can see everything.

“Crawford does hit hard, a lot of people don’t give Crawford the credit for the punch power he has. I’ve been in the ring with him, he’s hit me hard.

“Obviously the most powerful fighter between the two is going to be Canelo, but I think Crawford still has enough power to hurt Canelo and push him back, and that he is there in front of him as a challenge.”

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

open image in gallery Terence Crawford dropped Khan in the first round of their fight and won in round six ( Getty Images )

Crawford was in Khan’s corner in 2022, when the Briton – now 38 – fought for the final time. On that night in Manchester, Khan suffered a stoppage loss to Kell Brook in a grudge match that was years in the making.

Crawford himself had previously boxed Brook, stopping the British fighter in the fourth round in 2020.