Saturday's boxing tips:

Dillian Whyte vs Moses Itauma to end in round 7-9 - 5/1 Betfred

Nick Ball to win in rounds 7-12 vs Sam Goodman - 2/1 William Hill

The all-British heavyweight clash between Dillian Whyte and Moses Itauma tops the card this weekend, when they meet in Riyadh, with Itauma looking to keep up his unbeaten record.

The 20-year-old has 10 knockouts in his 12 fights so far, but Whyte will provide a much bigger test than he has faced before, with 17 years more experience and 31 wins from his 34 fights.

Whoever wins in Saudi Arabia will surely be a huge contender to take on the undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk, who holds all the belts after beating Daniel Dubois in July.

Whyte has won his last three fights since his defeat to Tyson Fury at Wembley back in 2022, and he was due to fight Joe Joyce back in April but was forced to pull out after picking up an injury in training.

His last fight was back in December when he beat Ebenezer Tetteh, who was forced to retire in the seventh round.

Itauma goes into the fight with a second-round knock-out win over Mike Balogun just under three months ago, and it’s not a surprise that boxing betting sites are have him odds-on, with Whyte the 15/2 underdog.

The young fighter has won his last eight fights by technical knockout, and you can get just 4/5 on him doing it again on Saturday.

Whyte will have to weather an early storm as Itauma likes to win quickly, we think he will but will fall short in the end.

Dillian Whyte vs Moses Itauma prediction: Fight to end in round 7-9 - 5/1 Betfred

Ball to defend his title

On the undercard, Nick Ball defends his WBA featherweight world title against Australian Sam Goodman.

The Liverpool-born boxer is defending the title he won last year for the third time, with two previous wins against veterans Ronny Rios and TJ Doheny, who he stopped in the 10th round.

He is up against a fighter who is unbeaten in 20 fights, winning eight by knockout, but he should have enough to win again.

Ball, despite being just 5ft 2 inches, has won 22 of his 23 fights, with just one draw against Rey Vargas for the WBC featherweight title back in 2024.

Betting sites are offering just 1/4 on Ball winning, while you can get 4/1 on Goodman. We’re confident that Ball can get the job done, although Goodman may make him wait.

Saturday's boxing prediction 2: Ball to win in rounds 7-12 - 2/1 William Hill

