Savannah Marshall vs Crews-Dezurn LIVE: Latest boxing fight updates and results
Follow live updates from the undisputed-title fight and its undercard in Manchester
Savannah Marshall and Franchon Crews-Dezurn go head to head in Manchester tonight, with the latter’s undisputed super-middleweight titles on the line.
Marshall is aiming to bounce back from the first loss of her professional career, a points defeat by Claressa Shields in October, and to regain her status as a world champion. The Briton, 32, lost the WBO middleweight title in her clash with Shields, who became undisputed in the division by outpointing Marshall. Now, however, the Hartlepool fighter has another shot at becoming an undisputed champion herself, as she moves up a weight class.
Like Marshall, Crews-Dezurn suffered the only loss of her pro career when she squared off with Shields, but that was back in 2016, in Crews-Dezurn’s pro debut. Since then, the American has won eight straight fights, most recently beating Elin Cederroos on points in April 2022. The 36-year-old, despite her sporadic bouts in recent years, took exception to Marshall’s claim this week that she is ‘lazy’, as the opponents took part in a heated press conference.
Follow live updates from the main-event fight, and its undercard, below.
Marshall and Crews-Dezurn traded barbs at a heated press conference on Thursday, two days before their undisputed-title fight in Manchester.
Marshall will look to bounce back from the first loss of her professional career – a points defeat by Claressa Shields – as she bids to take Crews-Dezurn’s super-middleweight belts at the AO Arena.
For Marshall, it is a second straight shot at undisputed status, following her October clash with Shields, who added the Briton’s WBO middleweight title to her collection in the division.
Crews-Dezurn said at Thursday’s press conference: “Unfortunately she got a defeat because she underestimated, that’s what happens when you think everything is going to be given to you. You let somebody come into your town, beat you, dog-walk you, you let somebody come and take something that was yours because you got complacent.”
Marshall hit back: “I didn’t get complacent at all. You’re nothing like Claressa, you won’t dog-walk me at all. The reality of it is: I don’t have to say anything. I’m a better fighter than you. The difference between me and you is you sit about on your lazy a** waiting for opportunities, this was why you’ve boxed twice in two years.”
Here is tonight’s fight card in full (subject to late changes):
Franchon Crews-Dezurn (C) vs Savannah Marshall (WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF women’s super-middleweight titles)
Natasha Jonas vs Kandi Wyatt (vacant IBF women’s welterweight title)
Zak Chelli vs Mark Jeffers (super-middleweight)
Ben Whittaker vs Vladimir Belujsky (light-heavyweight)
April Hunter vs Kirstie Bavington (women’s super-welterweight)
Callum Simpson vs Boris Crighton (super-middleweight)
William Howe vs Jake Darnell (heavyweight)
Tonight’s event takes place at the AO Arena in Manchester.
The main card is scheduled to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET).
Ring walks for the main event are then due at approximately 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).
In the UK, tonight’s fights will air live on Sky Sports and on the broadcaster’s website and Sky Go app.
In the US, ESPN+ will air the fights live.
