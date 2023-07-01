✕ Close Tyson Fury seen consoling boxer after first pro loss

Savannah Marshall and Franchon Crews-Dezurn go head to head in Manchester tonight, with the latter’s undisputed super-middleweight titles on the line.

Marshall is aiming to bounce back from the first loss of her professional career, a points defeat by Claressa Shields in October, and to regain her status as a world champion. The Briton, 32, lost the WBO middleweight title in her clash with Shields, who became undisputed in the division by outpointing Marshall. Now, however, the Hartlepool fighter has another shot at becoming an undisputed champion herself, as she moves up a weight class.

Like Marshall, Crews-Dezurn suffered the only loss of her pro career when she squared off with Shields, but that was back in 2016, in Crews-Dezurn’s pro debut. Since then, the American has won eight straight fights, most recently beating Elin Cederroos on points in April 2022. The 36-year-old, despite her sporadic bouts in recent years, took exception to Marshall’s claim this week that she is ‘lazy’, as the opponents took part in a heated press conference.

Follow live updates from the main-event fight, and its undercard, below.