Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall LIVE: Latest updates, undercard results and build-up tonight
Shields vs Marshall and Mayer vs Baumgardner make for a thrilling night of women’s boxing at The O2
Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall top the bill on a historic night for women’s boxing at The O2 in London.
An undisputed middleweight world champion will be crowned with a rivalry settled in the ring after a bitter war of words in the build-up.
“This is my third undisputed match. I’ve actually been here before. I’m super excited for tomorrow. I’m going to get the job done.
“Talking don’t win fights, boxing does. That’s why I’ve got 12 world titles and she’s got one. I’m a winner at all costs but I am going to drop Savannah Marshall tomorrow, I’m going to hurt her tomorrow and everybody who talks about all this punching power, it’s not going to mean nothing tomorrow. She’s got her little cheerleaders here. You’re going to be crying tomorrow.”
Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner: Bad blood, glory and why ‘women always have to do more’
After a turbulent week, boxing is desperately clinging to Saturday’s timely all-female card. It’s a tonic for the sport after the doping episode that prompted the collapse of Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn, and fans will treasure a bill that includes four classy fighters facing off in two mouthwatering scraps at the O2 Arena.
It would be hypocritical to emphasise just the pure matchmaking and fierce competition, as the bad blood provides an enticing element to the sport and quickly sparks chaos once that first bell sounds. Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner, as chief support to Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall, offers the right amount of all of those ingredients required for a tremendous fight with the super featherweights poised to collide and unify the division.
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall: Boxing set for era-defining night as ‘women show the men how it’s done’
Boxing will get the cleansing enema it needs this weekend when four of the finest female fighters compete for seven world titles at the O2 Arena.
The brilliant all-female card was originally scheduled for the O2 last month, but was dropped 24 hours after the Queen died; three of the four boxers in the two world title fights returned to their homes in America.
A new date was found, the full card was put on notice and after some gentle relaxation, everything is set for Saturday night. It is a great testimony to the promoters, Boxxer, for their direct actions and assurances. I was convinced that one of the two exceptional world title fights would fall victim to circumstances. The men would have fallen down like feathers in the wind and started suing.
‘I’m next in line’: Mikaela Mayer eyes super fight with Katie Taylor after Alycia Baumgardner grudge match
Mikaela Mayer has set her sights on a fight against Katie Taylor next should she emerge victorious in her grudge match with Alycia Baumgardner on Saturday.
The IBF and WBO super-featherweight world champion looks to unify the division against her compatriot, who holds the WBC crown, as chief support to Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall, in the historic all-female card at The O2.
But after missing out on facing Taylor throughout a fine amateur career, which saw Mayer represent the United States at the Rio Olympics, a step up in weight to battle the legendary Irishwoman is top of her goals beyond this weekend.
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.
The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.
There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall will be a fight for the ages
After Claressa Shields’s clinical dismantling of Ema Kozin in Cardiff, with 10 brutally one-sided rounds inviting awe and grimaces in equal measure, a more competitive duel erupted at ringside. Throughout the course of the fight, Savannah Marshall had sat in the front row with an expression of theatrical boredom, at one stage even pretending to fall asleep. But as the pair came face-to-face in front of the cameras, their longstanding animosity quickly ignited as a shouting match featured all the grand predictions and angry threats that form the fabric of any legacy-defining bout.
It is a tantalising prospect, and undoubtedly one of the best fights to be made in boxing. Shields is a two-time Olympic gold medallist and holds three of the recognised middleweight world titles. She is an astonishing talent, who perhaps fairly proclaims herself as the greatest female boxer in history, despite still being only 26 years old. Her only defeat as an amateur came way back in 2012, in the build-up to the London Games. It was inflicted by the harder fists of Marshall, who never achieved such distinction as an amateur but now holds the only belt out of Shields’s reach.
It is a rivalry riven with intrigue and hostility. There is an underlying respect for one another’s ability, but also a personal dislike. For Shields, that defeat remains the only blemish on a path she’s blazed through the sport. And as she fielded questions shortly before midnight in Cardiff, the Michigan native was typically bullish. “I haven’t been impressed with any of Marshall’s fights,” she said spikily. “I think her getting a few easy opponents and a few knockouts have really fed her ego the wrong way. She doesn’t know how to be a world champion. I’m glad the confidence is up the roof because I’m going to beat it out of her.”
Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields exchange verbal blows ahead of showdown showdown
Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall produced fireworks in a war of words at the weigh-in for their middleweight world title unification fight on Saturday.
The American, who holds three of the world titles at the weight, vowed to knock out the Briton, with the pair putting their ‘0’ at risk entering the bout with matching 12-0 records.
On the historic all-female card, Shields is bullish over her chances and eager to win in emphatic fashion.
The 27-year-old from Michigan told Sky Sports: “This is my third undisputed match. I’ve actually been here before. I’m super excited for tomorrow. I’m going to get the job done.
