✕ Close Shields shows middle fingers to Marshall fans at London weigh-in

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall top the bill on a historic night for women’s boxing at The O2 in London.

An undisputed middleweight world champion will be crowned with a rivalry settled in the ring after a bitter war of words in the build-up.

“This is my third undisputed match. I’ve actually been here before. I’m super excited for tomorrow. I’m going to get the job done.

“Talking don’t win fights, boxing does. That’s why I’ve got 12 world titles and she’s got one. I’m a winner at all costs but I am going to drop Savannah Marshall tomorrow, I’m going to hurt her tomorrow and everybody who talks about all this punching power, it’s not going to mean nothing tomorrow. She’s got her little cheerleaders here. You’re going to be crying tomorrow.”

Follow for live updates, undercard results and build-up, analysis and reaction: