Errol Spence Jr (left) and Yorden Ugas clash in a unified welterweight title fight (Getty Images)

Errol Spence Jr will look to add another welterweight title to his collection when he goes up against Yordenis Ugas tonight.

Spence Jr, 32, defends the WBC and IBF belts at 147lbs while simultaneously challenging his Cuban opponent for the WBA Super title. It has been 16 months since Spence Jr competed, with the American having beaten compatriot Danny Garcia via decision in December 2020. That fight took place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where this Saturday’s headline bout will also be staged. The 35-year-old Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs), meanwhile, last fought in August, outpointing icon Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas.

“Most Cuban fighters, you know they move a lot, they use angles, they stay on their feet and their toes. Ugas is not even that,” Spence told Fight Hub TV. “He’s a guy that tries to fight, wants to fight, wants to trade shots and things like that. I wouldn’t say he’s crazy tricky; I think people put too much emphasis on him being tricky... Y’all gotta tell me what he does that’s tricky.”

Follow live, round-by-round updates from Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas this evening, after our coverage of Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden.