Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas LIVE: Fight stream, latest updates and how to watch tonight
Follow round-by-round updates from the main event and undercard this evening
Errol Spence Jr will look to add another welterweight title to his collection when he goes up against Yordenis Ugas tonight.
Spence Jr, 32, defends the WBC and IBF belts at 147lbs while simultaneously challenging his Cuban opponent for the WBA Super title. It has been 16 months since Spence Jr competed, with the American having beaten compatriot Danny Garcia via decision in December 2020. That fight took place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where this Saturday’s headline bout will also be staged. The 35-year-old Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs), meanwhile, last fought in August, outpointing icon Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas.
“Most Cuban fighters, you know they move a lot, they use angles, they stay on their feet and their toes. Ugas is not even that,” Spence told Fight Hub TV. “He’s a guy that tries to fight, wants to fight, wants to trade shots and things like that. I wouldn’t say he’s crazy tricky; I think people put too much emphasis on him being tricky... Y’all gotta tell me what he does that’s tricky.”
Follow live, round-by-round updates from Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas this evening, after our coverage of Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden.
Spence vs Ugas live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV
All you need to know about the main event and undercard
Next up, we’ll be providing live, round-by-round updates of Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas.
Spence Jr will look to add another welterweight title to his collection when he goes up against Ugas tonight. The 32-year-old defends the WBC and IBF belts at 147lbs while simultaneously challenging his Cuban opponent for the WBA Super title.
It has been 16 months since Spence Jr competed, with the American having beaten compatriot Danny Garcia via decision in December 2020. That fight took place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where this Saturday’s headline bout will also be staged.
The 35-year-old Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs), meanwhile, last fought in August, outpointing icon Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas.
The ring walks for this one are expected at around 4am BST, so we’ll be on hand then to provide live coverage. In the meantime, here’s some useful information ahead of the fight...
Full main-event report here:
Conor Benn crushes Chris van Heerden in second round
The Briton remained undefeated and retained the WBA Continental welterweight title in Manchester
Benn says that veteran Kell Brook does not want to fight him, which he takes as a “compliment”.
Eddie Hearn, however, says that Benn vs Brook would be the ideal next fight for the 25-year-old.
Either way, a serious step-up is next for Benn, according to the Matchroom promoter.
Benn asks the crowd if they want to see him fight Khan. They cheer. Khan plays it down, saying he wants to focus on spending time with family.
Benn: “Everyone thought southpaw was gonna be a problem, but when I said I’d beat anyone they put in front of me...”
Benn beckons Amir Khan into the ring. He obliges. Are they trying to set up a fight?
Benn: “You’ve got to ask the man here himself!”
Khan: “I’ve just come here to enjoy it like everyone else.”
Boos rain down...
Conor Benn def. Chris van Heerden via second-round TKO (0:59).
The opponents embrace. Good to see Van Heerden on his feet and with his wits about him.
After the initial right hand, it was a left hook and series of further rights that put down Van Heerden – a hook, an uppercut, and an overhand.
Round 2
Lots of feints from Benn. He has Van Heerden backing up but is out of range.
He closes it, though, with a right straight, and it’s the beginning of the end for the South African!
Benn pours on shots, and down goes Van Heerden. He doesn’t come close to making the count!
