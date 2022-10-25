Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katie Taylor’s unbeaten record and status as undisputed lightweight champion will both be on the line this weekend, as the Irishwoman faces Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in London.

In a main-event clash at Wembley Arena, Taylor will look to stay on course for a rematch with Amanda Serrano, following the pair’s instant classic in April.

Taylor, 36, was a split-decision victor over Serrano in arguably the biggest fight in women’s boxing history, and fans are keen to see Taylor and the unified featherweight champion square off again.

First, however, Olympic gold medalist Taylor must overcome the unbeaten Carabajal, 32.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is it?

Taylor vs Carabajal will take place on Saturday 29 October at Wembley Arena in London.

The main card is expected to begin at 6pm BST (10am PT, 12pm CT, 1pm ET). Ring walks for the main event will likely take place at 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will be streamed live on DAZN. A subscription to the streaming service is available here at a monthly cost of £7.99.

Odds

Taylor – 1/33

Carabajal – 11/1

Draw – 33/1

Via Betfair.

Full card

Katie Taylor (C) vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF lightweight titles)

Jordan Gill (C) vs Kiko Martinez (European featherweight titlle)

Gary Cully vs Jaouad Belmehdi (lightweight)

Mary Romero (C) vs Ellie Scotney (EBU European super-bantamweight title)

Johnny Fisher vs Alfonso Damiani (heavyweight)

John Hedges vs TBC (light-heavyweight)

Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs Mickey Ellison (light-heavyweight)

Jordan Reynolds vs TBC (super-welterweight)