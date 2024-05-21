Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall are finally set to settle their rivalry on Saturday, over two years after one of the most controversial fights in recent memory.

Taylor, fighting in his native Scotland, won a split decision against Catterall in February 2022, with most observers saying the Englishman was denied a rightful victory in Glasgow.

The result kept Taylor undefeated and saw him retain the undisputed super-lightweight titles, while Catterall was beaten for the first time as a professional.

Taylor has since lost his zero, suffering a comprehensive defeat by Teofimo Lopez last year – which cost him his final world title, after he vacated and was stripped of his others. Meanwhile, Catterall has scored two wins en route to this rematch, which was set for April but was delayed – not for the first time – when Taylor picked up an injury.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

Taylor vs Catterall 2 is set to take place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday 25 May.

The main card is due to start at 7pm BST (11am PT / 1pm CT / 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected at around 10pm BST (2pm PT / 4pm CT / 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries, including the UK. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £9.99 a month.

ESPN+ will stream the action live in the US.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Catterall (left) was denied a cleary victory over Taylor in the eyes of most boxing fans ( PA Wire )

Taylor – 11/10

Catterall – 10/13

Draw – 16/1

Via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers.

Full card (subject to change)

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall (super-lightweight)

Cheavon Clarke vs Ellis Zorro (cruiserweight)

Paddy Donovan vs Lewis Ritson (welterweight)

Gary Cully vs Francesco Patera (lightweight)

George Liddard vs Graham McCormack (middleweight)

Giorgio Visioli vs Sergio Odabai (super-featherweight)

Emmanuel Buttigieg vs Anas Isarti (super-welterweight)