Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

All you need to know about the biggest fight in the history of women’s boxing

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 25 April 2022 15:05
<p>Katie Taylor (left) and Amanda Serrano will meet in a highly-anticipated title fight </p>

(Getty Images)

YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul has been serving as Serrano’s promoter for this bout, working with 35-year-old Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Taylor vs Serrano takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday 30 April.

The ring walks are expected to take place at around 10pm local time (3am BST on Sunday 1 May).

How can I watch it?

The fight will air exclusively on streaming platform DAZN, a subscription to which is available here at a cost of £7.99 per month.

Odds

Taylor – 1/1

Serrano – 8/11

Draw – 14/1

Via Betfair.

Full card

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano – (WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO women’s lightweight titles)

Jessie Vargas vs Liam Smith (super-welterweight)

Franchon Crews Dezurn vs Elin Cederroos (WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super-middleweight titles)

Austin Williams vs Chordale Booker (middleweight)

Galal Yafai vs Miguel Cartagena (flyweight)

Reshat Mati vs Joe Eli Hernandez (super-lightweight)

Khalil Coe vs William Langston (light-heavyweight)

