Teofimo Lopez subjected to boos after controversial win against Jamaine Ortiz

Teofimo Lopez was subjected to boos after his win over Jamaine Ortiz on Thursday, with fans in Las Vegas expressing their discontent at the controversial decision.

The outspoken Lopez, 26, was a unanimous-decision victor (115-113, 115-113, 117-111) against fellow American Ortiz, 27. With the result, Lopez retained the WBO super-lightweight title.

Lopez won the belt from Scotland’s Josh Taylor with a widely lauded performance in June, but he struggled to reach that level on Thursday.

“Glory is next for me,” Lopez said after his win. “None of these guys want to fight me. I’ll fight [Terence] Crawford at a catchweight. I’m here, I’m ready, I’ve always been ready.”

Lopez also criticised Ortiz’s gameplan, saying: “I tried my best for the people. I even tried to box going backwards, and he didn’t want to commit.”

Lopez won the unified lightweight titles with a decision victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2020, before losing them in his next fight – a points loss to George Kambosos Jr in 2021.

He then moved up to super-lightweight in 2022, stopping Pedro Campa and winning a controversial decision against Sandor Martin.

Those bouts set up Lopez for his clash with Taylor, in which the American became a two-weight world champion.