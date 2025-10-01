Terence Crawford’s trainer speaks out on what’s next amid retirement rumours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Terence Crawford’s trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre believes the three-division undisputed champion has two or three more fights left in his career.

‘BoMac’ was in the corner as Crawford made history earlier this month, defeating Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to become the first man to reign undisputedly in a third separate weight class.

Crawford, who celebrated turning 38 over the weekend, has been coy on his coming plans. ‘Bud’ did not rule out retiring in the immediate aftermath of his victory over Canelo, but the Omaha-native suggested he could drop down in weight in pursuit of glory in a sixth separate weight class.

No matter Crawford’s choice, McIntyre would be supportive.

When asked if he thought his fighter should retire by Fight Hub TV, ‘BoMac’ replied: “You know what? He made it look so easy, you know what I’m saying? [He’s got] two, three more in him. Training camp, we’ll try harder.”

Enjoying the celebrations of Crawford’s homecoming campaign, it is clear that neither fighter nor trainer have discussed in-depth Crawford’s future plans. Unified middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly has stated on social media he would happily welcome Crawford to the 160lb division, a move mooted by the undisputed super middleweight king himself.

“If he wanna do it, if he wants to challenge himself, I don’t mind,” McIntyre stated when quizzed if that was a possibility for Crawford.

Of course, there is the possibility that Crawford remains at 168lbs, where he holds all four major belts. After uniting all the belts at super lightweight and welterweight Crawford immediately proceeded to move up a division, making no defences of his crown. Asked if ‘Bud’ might make a defence of his super middleweight belts, ‘BoMac’ simply replied: “I don’t know - we’ll see.”

Since making his professional debut in 2008, Crawford has won all 42 of his fights, with 31 victories coming by way of knockout. Even when ‘Bud’ has failed to end a fight early, he still has won convincingly, with his 11 decision victories all agreed unanimously by judges.

