Terence Crawford’s trainer speaks out on what’s next amid retirement rumours
Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre remained just as coy as Terence Crawford on the undisputed champion’s immediate future, leaving all options open for ‘Bud’
Terence Crawford’s trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre believes the three-division undisputed champion has two or three more fights left in his career.
‘BoMac’ was in the corner as Crawford made history earlier this month, defeating Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to become the first man to reign undisputedly in a third separate weight class.
Crawford, who celebrated turning 38 over the weekend, has been coy on his coming plans. ‘Bud’ did not rule out retiring in the immediate aftermath of his victory over Canelo, but the Omaha-native suggested he could drop down in weight in pursuit of glory in a sixth separate weight class.
No matter Crawford’s choice, McIntyre would be supportive.
When asked if he thought his fighter should retire by Fight Hub TV, ‘BoMac’ replied: “You know what? He made it look so easy, you know what I’m saying? [He’s got] two, three more in him. Training camp, we’ll try harder.”
Enjoying the celebrations of Crawford’s homecoming campaign, it is clear that neither fighter nor trainer have discussed in-depth Crawford’s future plans. Unified middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly has stated on social media he would happily welcome Crawford to the 160lb division, a move mooted by the undisputed super middleweight king himself.
“If he wanna do it, if he wants to challenge himself, I don’t mind,” McIntyre stated when quizzed if that was a possibility for Crawford.
Of course, there is the possibility that Crawford remains at 168lbs, where he holds all four major belts. After uniting all the belts at super lightweight and welterweight Crawford immediately proceeded to move up a division, making no defences of his crown. Asked if ‘Bud’ might make a defence of his super middleweight belts, ‘BoMac’ simply replied: “I don’t know - we’ll see.”
Since making his professional debut in 2008, Crawford has won all 42 of his fights, with 31 victories coming by way of knockout. Even when ‘Bud’ has failed to end a fight early, he still has won convincingly, with his 11 decision victories all agreed unanimously by judges.
