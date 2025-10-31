Terence Crawford names middleweight champion he wants to face next in historic clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Terence Crawford is targeting further glory in a sixth separate weight class, with the undisputed super middleweight king keeping tabs on 160lb unified champion Janibek Alimkhanuly.

Janibek is in possession of the IBF and WBO titles at middleweight, and has hopes of picking up a third belt when he faces WBA champion Erislandy Lara on December 6. Crawford is one of boxing’s pound-for-pound stars, winning all four belts at super lightweight, welterweight and 168lbs, with further titles at lightweight and super welterweight.

In a clip shared by The Ring Magazine, Crawford discussed Janibek’s upcoming fight, telling the Kazakh he will be watching closely.

Crawford stated:“I got my eyes on you, Janibek. Good luck!”

The Kazakh fighter has long stated his intentions of becoming the first undisputed champion at middleweight in the four belt-era, but after struggling to agree bouts with his fellow title holders Janibek has recently started to call out five-division champion Crawford.

Janibek himself clearly welcomes the challenge - in fact stating that he is happy to first completely unite the 160lb division to have all the belts on the line against Crawford.

He tweeted: “He (Crawford) doesn’t need to fight [Carlos] Adames (WBC middleweight champion). I’ll beat both Lara and Adames, take all four belts, and then he can take his time and get ready to fight me.”

Crawford, who turned 38 shortly after his victory over Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to win all four belts at 168lbs, has been somewhat coy on his future. Immediately after the Canelo win, ‘Bud’ hinted at dropping down to middleweight, and it appears that is his intended path forward.

The Nebraska native skipped the 160lbs division on his way up the divisions, jumping from 154lbs to super middleweight in order to face Canelo.

Across five divisions, Crawford has won 42 fights, with 31 wins coming by way of stoppage.

Janibek, who won the World Championships in 2013 at middleweight as an amateur, currently possesses a professional record of 17 wins and no losses, 12 of his victories earned by knockout.

