Amir Khan tips Tommy Fury to beat Jake Paul

Amir Khan has suggested that Tommy Fury would be the favourite to beat Jake Paul if the pair’s boxing match goes ahead.

Fury and Paul were due to meet in December, but the 22-year-old British boxer was forced to withdraw after suffering a broken rib and chest infection.

Paul has a 5-0 record as a professional boxer after adding a second victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who replaced Fury as the YouTuber’s opponent.

Having lost their first encounter in a split decision, Woodley was knocked out by Paul in the rematch.

Khan, who is set to return to action on 19 February against Kell Brook, believes that MMA fighters are more susceptible to such a result, and believes that Fury would be able to beat Paul.

“Tyron [Woodley] obviously got caught with a good shot, which can happen in boxing,” Khan explained to THATS FACTS.

“He is not really a boxer, he is an MMA fighter. You know, as MMA fighter, they don’t really punch hard. It’s more about the takedowns and everything else.

“Well, I think Tommy would have taken that shot and given a lot more back, or maybe would have hit him with some shot. I mean, look, in boxing, anything can happen, [but I] just feel that Tommy would outpoint him.”

Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, has a 7-0 record as a professional boxer.

He made his American debut on the undercard of the first bout between Paul and Woodley.