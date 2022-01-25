Tommy Fury getting ‘itchy knuckles’ ahead of possible Jake Paul fight
Fury pulled out of his fight with Paul due to illness and injury, with Tyron Woodley stepping in on late notice for a rematch against the YouTube star
Tommy Fury is getting “itchy knuckles” ahead of a possible rescheduled fight with Jake Paul.
The former Love Island star pulled out of his fight with Paul last year due to a broken rib and illness, leaving Paul to move on and fight Tyron Woodley, winning by a spectacular knockout.
But Fury is keen to get “straight back in the ring” after recovering, with the prospect of a comeback fight in the near future.
“So as soon as I can get the all clear for the rib and can go back sparring again and all that other stuff I’ll be straight back in the ring,” Fury said.
“Because I’ve got some seriously itchy knuckles.
“I’ve got one more scan to go, one more MRI to do with the rib to see where that’s at and to see where how much it’s healed and how much we’ve got left.
“And then after that I can jump straight back into the ring because I’ve already been keeping the weight down, raring to go.”
The ongoing feud with Paul might not be settled soon though, with ‘The Problem Child’ adamant he is eager to move on from Fury.
“He wants the payday,” Paul told Volume Sports. “But I said it before, I don’t wanna take the fight with him, he doesn’t deserve it. I’d rather fight Tyson Fury.
“I’ll fight his brother or his dad before I’ll fight Tommy.”
