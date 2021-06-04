Love Island star and boxer Tommy Fury has warned YouTuber Jake Paul not to fight him as it’ll be “dangerous”.

The pair have exchanged words before on social media which lead Paul to reveal Fury’s girlfriend, Molly-Mae Hague, sent him a message, though she claims Paul faked the screenshot.

Despite the trash talk between the pair, a bout has not been agreed with both fighters facing other opponents in the near future.

Paul will next fight ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley in August after defeating Ben Askren, former NBA star Nate Robinson and YouTubers AnEsonGib and Deji.

While Fury, who is unbeaten in five, will face Jordan Grant on Saturday and no matter the outcome he has said Paul shouldn’t call him out as he would “butcher” him.

Fury said: “If he gets in the ring with me it will be dangerous for him. If he keeps fighting these clowns? Then it won’t be dangerous. He is a very cunning man, a very smart man.

“If there was any [chance] of Woodley beating Jake, then that contract wouldn’t have been signed. Why would Jake put himself in a situation where he gets knocked out?

“You will see another Jake Paul victory. He’s not going to fight anybody who puts a test up because he doesn’t need to. Why would he get his teeth knocked in? He’s not stupid. If the fight comes, then I will take it with both hands because it’s easy money.

“Why is Floyd fighting his brother Logan? Because it is easy money. I’ve got my own career, my own path to take, my own journey to follow. If he comes into that, of course I would take it. I would butcher him for nothing. Calling my name is the wrong move for him.”