Tommy Fury has insisted that he will knock out Jake Paul within four rounds of their boxing match this month, if the pair’s fight finally goes ahead.

Fury, half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, and YouTube star Paul were first scheduled to box one another in December 2021, but Fury withdrew from the bout while citing injury and illness. Then, last August, travel issues prevented the Briton from reaching the US, where his rescheduled match-up with Paul was due to take place.

Ahead of this third attempt to organise the bout, which is now set for Saudi Arabia on 26 February, Fury told Piers Morgan: “I know I’m gonna knock him out. This fight will not go any more than four rounds.

“The stuff that I’m doing in the gym, the people I’m handling in the gym... there’s no way this goes the distance.

“The real work starts when we get inside them ropes, and social media can’t save Jake Paul, his mouth can’t save him. It comes down to fighting, and I’m a lot better at doing that than him.”

Fury and his partner Molly-Mae Hague recently confirmed the birth of their daughter, though American Paul was accused of leaking the news before the couple’s official announcement.

However, 23-year-old Fury countered: “Listen, at the end of the day, all Jake Paul can do from wherever he is in this world is speculate.

“And that’s all that was: speculation. Nothing’s ever true unless you hear it from me and Molly.”

When asked by Morgan about the trash talk in which Fury and his opponent have engaged over the last two years, Fury said: “It’s part of the parcel. It is what it is, it’s stuff that we have to do. It’s called the entertainment business, that’s the game that we’re in.

“Me and Jake Paul are great dance partners. I’ve enjoyed the build-up so far, it’s gonna get a lot more heated, and I can’t wait.

Fury is unbeaten as a professional boxer at 8-0, while 26-year-old Paul is 6-0.

Fury last fought in April, on the undercard of his brother Tyson’s heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte, while Paul last boxed in October, outpointing UFC legend Anderson Silva.