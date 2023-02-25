Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jake Paul has claimed Tommy Fury’s father called his lawyer to inform him he would not sign a contract for an audacious double or nothing bet on their fight.

The rivals meet in Saudi Arabia on Sunday in a fight two years in the making, with both men making weight on Saturday. Paul tipped the scales at 183.6 pounds, while Fury was slightly heavier at 184.5 pounds.

Paul had earlier pushed Fury to gamble his purse in a double or nothing bet on the outcome of the fight, with the fighter pausing before his father, John Fury, accepted on his behalf.

And as both men came together on stage at the weigh-in, Paul taunted Fury over his refusal to sign a contract.

“You didn’t want to sign the contract,” he said. “Your Dad called my manager and said you didn’t want to sign the contract.”

”You’re getting knock out,” Fury replied, before screaming “out” on multiple occasions.

“I’m not 50, I’m coming to fight you. It’s over, it’s over. His time is up, tomorrow night, his time is up. I’m going to put this man away inside four rounds.

“It’s a dream come true. Tomorrow night, you’ll see why I’m a Fury. We’re the best at fighting that’s ever lived.”

Paul insists he is the calmer man and that it is his “destiny” to perform on this stage in a fight set to pay both men millions of dollars.

“He’s acting, trying to act like his brother,” Paul said. “This professional boxer is going down, it's simple. It's what I do, he's never been in a moment like this.

“He can't stop moving, he's nervous. I don't have to act. I'm from Ohio, Cleveland, a real dog. This is destiny, we do the biggest shows, and we knock people out.

“We'll do another show in Saudi. 100 per cent (four rounds or less), the talk is over, it's time to figure out the truth.”