Tony Bellew calls out Tyson Fury for turning down Oleksandr Usyk fight

Tony Bellew has called out Tyson Fury for turning down a fight with Oleksandr Usyk in favour of facing Anthony Joshua.

Usyk’s decision win against Joshua last month – his second in a year – saw the Ukrainian remain unbeaten and retain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles, seemingly setting up a clash with WBC champion Fury.

An undisputed title fight between Usyk and the Briton looks to be off the cards for now, however, with Fury seeking a December return to the ring – which will come too soon for Usyk. As such, Fury has offered compatriot Joshua the chance to challenge him for the WBC belt.

“I don’t want to say he doesn’t fancy it against Oleksandr Usyk, but let’s be honest: It’s not an easy proposition, is it?” former cruiserweight champion Bellew said on Talksport.

“He’s had two opportunities now to face Oleksandr Usyk and he’s knocked them both back. That’s not my opinion, that’s a fact. For someone who is a so-called middleweight [Usyk], I don’t see what the problem is.

“‘You’re a middleweight, you’re a middleweight.’ That’s all I hear! Why not just beat the middleweight up? I would if I were you. And then you’ve got all the belts, you’ve achieved everything in boxing. You’ve cleaned out a division, you’ve cleaned out an era and can ride off into the sunset.”

Bellew retired in 2018 after suffering a stoppage loss to Usyk while challenging the southpaw for the undisputed cruiserweight title. Usyk, who has since moved up to heavyweight, is so far only man to have reigned as undisputed cruiserweight champion in the four-belt era.

“When you get in the ring with Oleksandr Usyk, you have so many different, difficult tasks in front of you,” Bellew said. “It’s his footwork, hand speed and movement. You know, he’s got a bit of pop in his gloves these days, because he’s up a weight division and he’s not getting himself down to cruiserweight.

Tyson Fury (left) and Anthony Joshua could square off before the end of 2022 (PA)

“There’s just so many things to take into account, and for a guy like Fury, he’s like: ‘I want to fight a guy who I know exactly what he will do.’ For some reason unbeknown to me, this ‘middleweight’ he doesn’t want to face on three months’ notice.

“I don’t get it. What I do understand is, ‘I’ll tell you what, I’ll fight ‘AJ’, because I can earn double against AJ than what I’ll earn against Usyk.’”

Joshua, 32, has agreed to a 60-40 purse split in Fury’s favour and a 50-50 split for a potential rematch with the unbeaten 34-year-old.

No deal has yet been completed, however, with talks having been put on hold last week after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.